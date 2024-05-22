Additive a big plus on effluent emissions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A new project led by Lincoln University and Ravensdown marks the next step towards providing farmers with a cost-effective tool to reduce methane emissions from effluent storage ponds.

Professor Keith Cameron of Lincoln University says emissions from effluent ponds are the second-largest source of on-farm methane emissions from the dairy sector.

“Effluent storage ponds are a crucial part of dairy farms, and we hope to provide farmers with a new technology to reduce their methane emissions using the EcoPond effluent treatment system,” Cameron said.

In the EcoPond system an additive, ferric sulphate, is mixed with the effluent. This inhibits the growth of methanogens and creates an environment that’s not conducive to methanogenesis – the process through which methane is produced.

“This project will further refine this technology based on encouraging early research results,” Cameron said.

“Lincoln University’s published research shows that treating effluent with iron sulphate can reduce methane emissions by over 90%.”

Professor Hong Di said not only can it contribute to lowering emissions, it will also help reduce freshwater contamination from phosphate and E coli bacteria.

“Although the EcoPond system is not yet commercially available, this project enables the Lincoln University team to build on previous small-scale trials. The researchers will work with farmers to refine the technology, and then with Ravensdown to develop a commercial, cost-effective version of the technology that farmers can use.”

The Ministry for Primary Industries is co-investing $2.9 million in the project through the Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions, with support from Ravensdown.

Cameron said the new funding will enable the research work to be expanded nationally to measure the potential of EcoPond treatment in different regions of the country and different dairy farm systems.

EcoPond treatment technology will also continue to be tested in different seasons to quantify the benefits throughout the year.

Peter Hancox, manager of the Lincoln University Dairy Farm (LUDF) said an experimental EcoPond unit has been working on Lincoln University Dairy Farm for approximately three months.

“We have noticed a big change in our effluent pond, it looks very clean, and we no longer have a crust on top of the pond.

“We have also noticed a big reduction in the smell coming from the pond.

“From my perspective, it has been very interesting seeing EcoPond in the development stages on farm and I see this technology having a big benefit on farms in the future.”