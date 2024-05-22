‘Chook to overtake lamb in a decade’ 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Poultry production could exceed lamb production by 2035 and although the industry does not show massive growth it is a solid industry to invest in, says Tim Morris, director at farm industry research group Coriolis.

Speaking on a webinar hosted by land asset investment company MyFarm, Morris said there are a number of reasons to be positive about the poultry industry.

Globally, chicken has gone down in relative price, with all other meat prices going up.

Consumers globally are shifting to chicken, he said.

Genetic gains in chickens are better than in many other industries.

“You’re pulling out of a global breeding pool of billions,” he said.

Though there aren’t massive genetic gains, chicken weight at slaughter increased by about a third of a percent every year, he said.

Chicken meat and carcases are flexible, with a lot of value adding to products, Morris said.

“Nowadays large parts of the market are processed products, which gives you more insulation from commodity cycles.”

Morris said the poultry market is “orderly” and “majorly consolidated” with only two major players, Tegel and Ingham’s.

The industry has a streamlined supply chain with most required capabilities, such as animal feed, and processing and logistics controlled by processors.

Because of biosecurity concerns the poultry industry is protected from outside threats, such as imports.

“That’s the kind of industry you want to be in. Your competition is locked up.”

This closed loop is a key benefit to the local industry, as countries like Brazil manufacture chicken far more cheaply, but are not able to access the local market, he said.

This is important in the New Zealand context as data from the World Bank and a Coriolis analysis shows NZ is competitive in egg in-shell production, but not competitive in poultry meat production, with falling competitiveness in processed eggs.

Only processed products can enter the local market, with volumes immaterial as competition.

“That gives the producers some ability to put a squeeze on their farmers, but only so much. Being a successful poultry farmer is not being the greatest poultry farmer on Planet Earth. It’s about being better than the average poultry farmer in New Zealand.”

Producers have multiple channels they sell products into.

About 40% of production is sold to supermarkets, with the remainder going into the foodservice industry, to industrial processors and some exports, he said.

Retail chicken prices are very orderly, with processors having the ability to “pass through inflation”, he said.

NZ has growing broiler chicken numbers and meat consumption, but flatter layer numbers and egg consumption, he said.

“Does it have the potential to be 100 times larger than it is right now? No, but it’s a good solid industry. It is protected by government biosecurity, it isn’t going away. It’s increasing efficiency.”

Although biosecurity threats, such as bird flu, are a concern, NZ is not in a major flight path of migratory birds, and most poultry production units are hard to gain entry to, with strict biosecurity measures, he said.