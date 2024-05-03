New sharemilkers urged to ‘take time’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Getting a few things right in their first week on the farm will go a long way towards setting sharemilkers up for a successful season, Federated Farmers national dairy chair Richard McIntyre says.

With June 1 approaching, McIntyre joined the Federated Farmers Podcast to offer advice to those making the move into sharemilking.

“Going sharemilking for the first time is exciting, but it’s really important that sharemilkers take the time to actually set themselves up for success from the start.

“When you arrive on the farm, you’ve got so many things to do. You’ve got the house to unpack, cows arriving, and all your machinery – it’s pretty crazy.

“You’ve got to take the time to record all the little things. Go and do a cover assessment with the farm owner and record that cover in the contract.

“Count and record all the bales of hay and other supplement. There’s usually something in the contract specifying what amount needs to be there, but it often isn’t quite what’s there on June 1, so you need to record what’s actually on-hand when you arrive.”

McIntyre encourages new sharemilkers to take photos of the farm houses – inside and outside.

“That’s so you know what the starting point was, and so you can request any repairs required.”

He says writing down all those details will help prevent contract disputes later in the season.

“Too often people call us to say they’ve got these issues with the contract, or they say, ‘I need to leave this much feed on-hand at the end but there was only this much to begin with’.

“Ok, but what’s in the contract? So often those clauses are actually blank – they haven’t been filled in or they’ve been filled in inaccurately. It’s very hard to remedy that situation.

“So, take that little bit of time to get all of that sorted and you’ll be far more successful.”

South Waikato dairy farmer and industry leader Tony Wilding, also on the podcast, says it’s important for the farm owner and sharemilker to create formality and structure around how they communicate.

“It often tends to be a casual relationship, thinking you’re all getting on rosy. The farm owner might just rock up and talk to the sharemilker whenever they feel like it, which might be ok at the start.

“But when issues arise that need to be discussed that could cause some tension, that’s not the right environment to have those discussions.

“So, whether your relationship’s going well or not, having some structure around that is extremely helpful.”

For example, the two parties could agree to a monthly meeting over a cuppa, where they go through a farm report and follow an agenda.

Wilding says farm owners who’ve had employees for a long time need to recognise there’s a difference between employees and sharemilkers.

“It’s not an employment relationship, which is why the formality and structure, and respecting the contractor’s workspace is important.

“Don’t just rock up when the guy’s in the middle of calving a cow or hosing down the yard.

“Getting that right will start the relationship off on the right foot.”

