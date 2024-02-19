Preparing for the future on Mid North Farms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Northland dairy farm operation has established a large-scale calf-rearing unit to better position itself to meet market and community environmental and animal welfare demands.

The operation, Mid North Farms, milks 2500 cows consisting of an autumn calving herd, four spring calving herds, a specialist dairy support farm, a beef finishing farm and the new and improved calf-rearing unit.

At four days old, autumn and spring calves from the dairy farms are transported to the calf-rearing unit, where they are raised to 75kg liveweight.

For this integrated system to work cost effectively, there are critical risks to manage, and the centralised rearing of calves is one of these.

The solution was to erect four connected poly houses with a total area of 2028m2, which could be divided into 20 pens per shed, with 12 calves per pen, and a 3m-wide central lane in each shed.

The facility can house 960 calves where every calf has 1.6m2 of space in pens that have containment panels on three sides and an open gate to the lane to avoid disease transfer between pens.

With one crop of spring calves successfully raised and the current crop of autumn calves in the shed, it is proving its worth.

Having calves protected from the past year of extraordinary Northland rain has been a great animal welfare and growth bonus, says Mid North Farms, and it is a comfortable place to work.

The team operating the facility are critical to its success, with calm, caring, detail focus and love of calves being essential for it to deliver the next generation of dairy cows and beef cattle for the business.

