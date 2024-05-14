Ag left rudderless amid sustainability challenges

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Organics Aotearoa CEO Tiffany Tompkins is warning New Zealand farmers not to breathe too great a sigh of relief at news the European Union has ditched plans to halve pesticide use by 2030.

The target had been part of the big Green Deal environmental policy but had become what the EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen described as a “symbol of polarisation”.

Tompkins has been part of an Our Land and Water (OLW) roadshow throughout NZ, discussing the Green Deal and its implications for NZ’s primary sector.

“Some of the ambition behind the policy has had to take a back seat due to inflation, the war in Ukraine and energy costs, but the reduction in pesticide use change is one of the biggest changes,” she said.

In some of the largest farmer protests in European history, farmers made it abundantly clear they were not on board with the proposals.

“There is an important message for us here in NZ, that is that farmers have to be engaged and need the support to be able to make these sorts of changes,” Tompkins said.

Efforts to get NZ’s organic sector harmonised with the rest of the world through the passing of the Organic Products Act last year were driven strongly by the sector recognising a need to comply with EU and United States standards before the decade’s end.

Market access is now assured legislatively, leaving the road clear for processors and marketers to develop new opportunities.

However, Tompkins is not so sure there is as much unity within the conventional farming sector to meet the Green Deal’s impending standards, possibly compromising future market access if they are not met.

“I don’t really see a lot of strong leadership out there, and feel it is all falling back on farmers who are just being told what they will need to do. We can do better with better leadership and clearer goals – where is New Zealand’s Green Deal?”

Ireland’s Origin Green sustainable food and drink programme was born over a decade ago as the world’s first national sustainability policy.

It has been held up by some as a vision NZ should have pursued more strongly to get a unified, goal-driven approach into its food and beverage sectors.

“It is simply too difficult for farmers to be expected to bring together all those elements of water quality, greenhouse gas emissions, biodiversity and welfare on their own.”

She believes NZ is already falling behind on what global consumers are expecting, and what this country is capable of offering.

While the pesticide goal may have been dropped, Tompkins maintains it will mark more of a postponement than a cancellation, with the EU’s zero carbon-sustainability targets still running strongly through the remaining policy.

“There is already a ban of products that use certain pesticides already banned in the EU. The EU has 195 banned products, compared to 27 in NZ. They may not necessarily be ones we use, but do include neonicotinoids. The agenda has been set, it may just take a bit longer to fulfil.”

Rules are also coming into play around green label claims.

“This is a greenwashing rule. You cannot use terms like ‘eco-friendly’ or ‘green’ or ‘environmentally friendly’. If you say you are ‘carbon neutral’ it must capture all your Scope 3 emissions as well and has to be certified by EU accredited processes.”

Similarly, the same requirements are being laid down in the United Kingdom, including increased expectations around food companies’ environmental, social and governance, or ESG, standards.

Standards around deforestation’s role in a product’s life cycle have also been set. These apply to cocoa, timber, rubber and beef production, but not yet to dairy.

“It means you have to provide proof that the likes of the soy and PKE you use is all sustainably produced and not linked to deforestation.”

Tompkins has completed over 15 OLW seminars in recent weeks.

“Farmer feedback has included some who have an ‘oh shit’ moment, particularly when I start talking about the potential of border bans on products that don’t meet standards.”

She said the boldest EU moves are yet to come, in the form of an all-encompassing sustainability labelling scheme.

Rather like the five-star food nutrition rating, it will rank a food on multiple environmental-sustainability factors, with products expected to meet a certain standard to gain entry to market.