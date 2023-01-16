All the fun of the fair until markets settle

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The year has started on a very wet and soggy note for the North Island. Feed and crop levels are some of the best seen for this time of the year unless they’ve faced storm damage. Drought concerns are mainly limited to patches of the South Island; coastal Otago, Queenstown, and Banks Peninsula all beginning to glow on drought maps.

Most are enjoying the growthy January conditions, but if it lingers much longer stock condition will take a check. There are still plenty of woolly ewes and lambs that need a long fine break to get shearing and growth rates back on track.

Most market activity in the last week has focused on breeding ewe fairs in the North Island and on-farm lamb sales in the South Island. Store cattle sales have mainly been limited to large annual auctions through Waikato/South Auckland.

As processors get back up to speed, fresh feed may slow slaughter rates. However, for many, slow spring growth rates meant a lot more stock was carried into 2023 than normal, and the need to keep cashflow ticking over will trump excess feed levels in some cases.

There has been no escaping the downside at a slaughter level through the break. Lamb prices felt this acutely despite most plants being closed. In the week leading into Christmas the AgriHQ lamb indicator was sitting at $7.25/kg in the South Island and $7.40/kg in the North Island. Prices are currently operating below $7/kg across either island, which is significantly lower than this time last year. However, a year ago export demand bounced rather than following traditional moves lower. Without the support of strong export demand, more pricing downside looks likely.

Typically lamb slaughter prices bottom out through March, coinciding with peak export volumes. This is still the expectation despite well over $2.50/kg coming off prices since October. This compares with a 70c/kg drop for both last year and the five-year average for this period. The slump in prices is a direct result of plummeting export values since spring. For the bottom to be found earlier, export demand will need to show signs of improvement.

Current weather patterns and feed levels could play a hand in smoothing out slaughter rates over the coming two months, potentially slowing the downward pricing slide. But as noted earlier, this needs to be weighed against cashflow, particularly considering input costs remain high.

Store lamb numbers trading in the North Island remain soft as some opt to take advantage of clover and crop levels. On-farm sales across the South Island saw numbers balloon this week. The odd shorn line is now starting to show up and command a premium but there is still plenty of caution hanging over this market, especially if lamb slaughter prices have yet to find a bottom.

For beef, pricing downside has been less severe than lamb, and in some cases has been half of what lamb has endured over the two-week break. This follows on from trends set late last year whereby cattle prices fell by smaller weekly amounts compared to lamb and mutton. Regardless, the downside was greater than recent years as markets exercised caution. This has seen beef slaughter prices start the new year at lower levels than what was recorded 12 months ago.

Much like lamb, beef slaughter prices still have some downside to endure in the weeks ahead. With feed on our side, it will prevent any urgent offloads domestically, but until markets settle into a steady purchasing rhythm, just how much downside remains unclear.

This article was written by AgriHQ analyst Mel Croad.