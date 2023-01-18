Amid ‘golden run’, beef must adapt, invest

Reading Time: 3 minutes

New Zealand’s beef producers are likely to continue a “golden run” of top farmgate prices until 2025 on the back of tight global beef supplies, according to a new Rabobank report.

However, new ideas and strategic investment will be needed to address the upcoming challenges of greenhouse gas emissions and bobby calf processing requirements, the report warns.

In the report, “Capitalising on tailwinds through to 2025”, Rabobank says the beef industry has performed exceptionally well over recent years.

“The New Zealand beef industry has grown exports by 94,000t or 21% over the last five years and enjoyed a golden run of pricing during this period,” said report author Rabobank agricultural analyst Genevieve Steven.

Growing demand from China has been the key factor, with its share of export beef almost doubling from 20% to about 40% in the past five years.

Steven said the outlook for New Zealand beef exports over coming seasons remains strong, despite the prospect of increased competition.

“Although beef production in Australia and Brazil is forecast to increase, we expect global beef production will remain tight through to 2025 due to the re-build of the US beef cow herd,” she said.

“We also expect consumption of ground beef in the US will grow as consumers trade down to lower-value beef cuts, in response to economic tightening. And this will play into New Zealand’s favour as we’re a key supplier of lean trimmings into the US for ground beef production.”

While the outlook remains positive, the beef industry needs to prepare for change.

Rabobank agricultural analyst Genevieve Steven says the beef industry needs to be prepared for change.

The Paris Agreement is driving global markets to reduce supply chain emissions – the majority of which occur at the farm level.

“New Zealand farmers are experiencing these market signals via increased regulatory pressure. And afforestation plus emissions and freshwater regulations are also expected to drive a decrease in New Zealand beef production by 4% over the next three years.”

On top of regulatory challenges, the report says, the sector will also have to find ways to manage the increased need for bobby calf processing.

Fonterra is set to bring in new rules in mid-2023 that specify all non-replacement calves must enter a value stream such as dairy beef finishing, veal production or the pet food industry.

“This will result in a significant jump in the number of bobby calves to process annually from mid-2023, and the meat industry is concerned about its ability to process increased volumes of bobby calves due to labour constraints and the highly condensed bobby calf season,” Steven said.

She said industry participants will need to keep an open mind to different solutions aimed at addressing these issues.

The report identifies two strategies that could reduce both emissions and bobby calf processing requirements – closer integration of the dairy and beef industries and capturing more value through net-zero carbon attributes.

“One benefit of closer integration is it would allow the beef sector to capitalise on the lower emissions profile of dairy beef cattle. Dairy beef cattle have significantly lower emissions per kg CWT than straight beef cattle, due to dairy cow emissions attributed to milk production,” she said.

Another opportunity, Steven said, is to more closely align dairy beef genetics with market premiums for beef.

“Improved feedback loops between the beef and dairy industries will help to ensure that the beef genetics being used in the dairy industry align with market premiums, and that dairy beef animals meet finishers’ requirements,” she said.

A further opportunity, Steven said, was the development of a rose veal industry for New Zealand.

“Rose veal – the term given to beef cattle slaughtered at age 8-12 months – is a niche industry in New Zealand, with veal not commonly consumed domestically,” she said.

Steven said the first step in developing a rose veal industry would be to find customers who are prepared to pay a premium for New Zealand veal over that of European competitors.

In addition to greater industry collaboration, the report says, there is an opportunity to capture more value across the carcase, particularly with regard to the development of net-zero carbon products.