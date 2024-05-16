ANALYSIS: Fonterra drops bombshell on consumer arm 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Fonterra’s proposed divestment of its consumer brands and businesses is the most dramatic major structural change in its 23-year history.

Almost no one suggested such a widespread change in strategy ahead of the 2030 targets of the 2021 strategic plan, although a review had been foreshadowed.

Now we have a revolution rather than review.

Fonterra has highlighted the natural synergies and complementary products between ingredients and foodservice, while consumer businesses require different product formats and specialised marketing.

The rationale behind widespread divestment looks compelling.

It is effectively an end to international expansion and a circling of the wagons.

Releasing capital from consumer businesses in 14 markets and 17 plants would create greater long-term value when reinvested within the company, chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

This could include a complete sale of the nine Australian plants, total withdrawal from Sri Lanka, and exit from the home market for dairy foods.

The inclusion of Fonterra Oceania, including the foodservice divisions, is an invitation to multinationals in the same way that Canada’s Saputo swept into Australia when Murray Goulburn foundered five years ago.

Fonterra’s only competitor of size in New Zealand’s retail markets is Goodman Fielder.

Its major shareholder is the Singaporean Wilmar International, with which Fonterra has collaborated in the past.

Perhaps it could raise the billions of dollars required to bid for all Australian and NZ plants and brands.

But the scale of the wider purchasing opportunities in southeast Asia and the Middle East suggests multinationals like Nestlé, Kraft, Lactalis, Danone, Unilever and Friesland Campina.

Farmers with long memories will recall the late Craig Norgate sharing a platform at the International Dairy Federation congress in Auckland in 2001 with Kerry Group CEO Denis Brosnan.

Speculation then was whether the newly unified Fonterra farmers wanted to go the Kerry route and grow consumer products and non-dairy brands.

Kerry’s farmers in Ireland achieved a one-generation wealth boost, but lost control over milk collection and processing, essentially killing the co-operative spirit.

Fonterra debated that fundamental direction of travel for the following decade, never finding or agreeing on a capital structure.

Now it has announced the opposite – withdrawal from consumer products and brands to concentrate on early-stage milk collection, processing, export and foodservice.

Divestment is expected to take 12 to 18 months, perhaps more if the Overseas Investment Office must be involved.

Hurrell said Fonterra’s preference is to sell all the “in-scope” assets named, rather than piecemeal achievement and a halfway house.

Farmers will have to be consulted and presumably vote on any major sales.

They have many months of debate ahead.