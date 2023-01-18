Blackdale ram tops out the Texels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Texel ram bred by the Black family’s Blackdale Stud at Riverton topped this year’s Gore Ram Sale, selling for $15,500.

Callum McDonald, PGG Wrightson genetics livestock representative for the lower South Island, said the purchasers were Brian and Nola Howden from Waikaka in Southland and Sam Holland from Culverden in North Canterbury.

The next highest price fetched by a Texel ram was $9200 for a sire bred by the Busby family from Cromarty Texels, Invercargill. It was sold to Nathan and Joy Dodd from Glenvale Texels.

All 13 Texels offered at the fair sold, at an average price of $4146.

The top-priced Perendale ram was $12,000, bred by David and Malcolm McKelvie of the Kylemore Stud Wyndham.

It was bought by a syndicate of breeders, Gowan Braes, Snowden and Mt Guardian studs.

The next highest price for a Perendale was $10,500 for a Hinerua Stud ram bred by Julie Wilson and Peter Christie from Gore.

There were 33 Perendale rams offered, of which 27 sold for an average of $3404, $130 less than last year.

McDonald said the prices paid for the top rams was refreshing, given the uncertain climate for sheep farming.

“Quality sheep were chased, which is great to see people investing in top genetics,” he said.

About 90 rams were offered, including Romney, Poll Dorset, Dorset Down and South Suffolk.