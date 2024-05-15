Cautious optimism for winter beef bull sales

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Average prices paid for two-year-old beef bulls this winter may hold steady with last year’s results, but softer clearance rates are likely, PGG Wrightson national genetics manager Callum Stewart says.

Stewart expects the market for bulls will feel the effect of the industry’s financial challenges.

“Almost everyone on the farm is doing it tough at present, with rising costs and static or falling returns.

“That means commercial cattle farmers will be cautious when buying bulls, ensuring they make every dollar work as hard as possible.

“While there will be no compromise on genetics, some are likely to reduce bull numbers, mirroring what we have seen with ram sales.”

With sheep markets in the doldrums, that sentiment will spill over into more cautious buying of beef bulls this winter.

“The lamb price has a big influence on what sheep and beef farmers will pay for bulls, and how many they will buy,” veteran Carrfields stud stock agent Bruce Orr said.

“And we have been saying for 10 years that the numbers of bulls on offer will exceed the demand – this might be the season that comes true.”

Having spent months on the east coast during summer and autumn, Orr said the loss of beef farms to forestry has been driven home.

NZ Farmers Livestock agent Brent Bougen said the growing season has been outstanding in Waikato and King Country and the condition of the sale bulls is the best he has seen.

“Good bulls will continue to sell well, and I have seen a lot of good bulls in my travels.

“Weaner prices were good for steers and heifers and that might help confidence in bulls.

“We have to be optimistic,” Bougen said.

Stewart said the loss of cattle land to forestry was a big market influence in 2023 but this year the number of cows has stabilised, possibly slightly increased.

“So long as they have the genetics that buyers demand, breeders who have read those signals, limiting the number of bulls they offer, should meet the market satisfactorily,” he said.

Most buyers will set three to five priority genetic objectives, such as increasing profitability through carcase weight traits and performance.

Good selections made at the coming sales will roll on down the generations.

“Genetics is the major influence on your herd.

“Progeny from a bull purchased now will be born over the next three years, slaughtered over the next four, and female progeny used for breeding over the next 10 years, so selection decisions have long-term consequences and will pay you back over an extended period,” he said.

“From the purchasers’ perspective, so long as the quality of bulls is at a high standard, increased competition among breeders is good news.”

PGG Wrightson’s auctioneer in the north, Cam Heggie, said King Country and Waikato bulls are looking superb, while in Northland some breeders need rain ahead of their sales.

Catalogues have 10-15% fewer lots in some cases and breeders have said they would be happy to get clearances at perhaps lower price averages.

“Remember, bull breeders are beef farmers too and they understand the financial factors at work this year,” Heggie said.