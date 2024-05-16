Dumped SunGold fruit to fuel Europe

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A shipload of SunGold kiwifruit is destined to be turned into biofuel after Zespri opted to meet customer concerns about the fruit’s safety following contamination by mice.

Late last month the first European shipment of SunGold fruit of the season, on board the Zespri chartered ship Crown Garnet, was found to have a mouse infestation across all 16 of its holds on arrival in the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

After unloading and isolating the entire cargo, Zespri staff started to determine the extent of the rodents’ impact.

At the time Zespri’s chief operating office Jason Te Brake said a wholesale infestation across the entire ship would pose some serious challenges for the company if it was to be 100% confident that food safety was not at risk.

After assessment and in response to customer feedback, the entire cargo’s fate has been sealed.

Te Brake said Zespri had inspected 2600 pallets, or 54% of the entire load, with a team that included staff that had travelled to work alongside its European team, along with external food safety experts.

“It’s become clear that we can’t fully mitigate the potential food safety and reputational risk to the brand with enough certainty to release any fruit.”

Even if fruit were examined and repacked, Zespri was still unable to remove the entire risk associated with the mice having been on board.

“Our customers have also been clear they don’t want the fruit because of the potential risks associated with it.”

The total value of the fruit and costs associated with unloading, assessing, and disposing it are estimated at about $34 million.

Across this year’s SunGold crop that amounts to a reasonably material amount of 30c a tray.

However, the full impact on the entire crop’s value will not be fully determined until insurance issues have been resolved between insurance companies, Zespri and the shipping company, Cool Carriers.