Fonterra weighs anchor on brands

Fonterra is considering selling some of its most iconic brands, including Anchor and Mainland, as it embarks on a new strategic direction away from its consumer business.

It intends to focus its resources on its ingredients and foodservice portfolios.

The decision came after the company completed a strategic review, which Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said reinforced the role of its core business.

That role is to work with farmers to collect milk and make products to deliver strong returns to farmers and unit holders.

“We believe we can grow further value for the co-operative from being a business-to-business dairy nutrition provider and working closely with customers through our high performing ingredient and foodservice channels,” Hurrell siad.

As a result, it is exploring divestment options for its global consumer business and its integrated businesses in Fonterra Oceania and Fonterra Sri Lanka.

“Our consumer product range includes everyday staples such as fresh milk, cheese and yogurt that are enjoyed in homes around the world.”

Sitting within its consumer portfolio are brands that include Anchor, Mainland, Kāpiti, Anlene, Anmum, Fernleaf, Western Star, Perfect Italiano and others.

The majority of Fonterra’s milk goes into its ingredients and foodservice channels, which return most of its revenue.

In 2023, ingredients represented 80% of its milk solids sold and returned $17.4 billion in revenue. Its foodservice channel represented 13% of milk solids, returning $3.9bn, and the consumer business represented 7% of milk solids, making $3.3bn.

“We believe there’s greater value to be had by focusing our milk and resources on ingredients and foodservice,” Hurrell said.

When combined with milk collected from outside New Zealand, 15% of milk solids were allocated to businesses the co-op was considering divesting from in 2023 with $3.4bn in capital employed in these busiascnesses.

“They’re capital intensive with consumer business requiring continual investment in capital expenditure and operating expenses to grow. They generated $5.4b in revenue and returned $127m in underlined operating earnings last year.” Its consumer business is also capital intensive, requiring continued investment in capital expenditure and operating expenses to grow.

In comparison, the other areas of Fonterra’s businesses use most of its milk and generate most of its revenue and earnings.

These channels are also the best place to use the co-operative’s dairy science and innovation. The two also complement each other from a product and processing perspective, “whereas our consumer business utilises different product formats and requires specialised expertise and marketing approaches to reach consumers around the globe”.

The manufacturing footprint across the divestment includes 17 manufacturing sites, the majority in Australia, three in New Zealand and some in southeast Asia and one in the Middle East.

While Fonterra Oceania and Sri Lanka are “great businesses”, ownership of them is not required for the co-operative’s core functions, Hurrell said.

“We believe that prioritising our ingredients and foodservice channels and releasing capital in our consumer and associated businesses would generate more value.

“At the same time, we believe Fonterra is not the highest value owner of the consumer and associated businesses in the longer term and a divestment could allow a new owner with the right expertise and resources to unlock their full potential.

“This presents a great opportunity for these brands and businesses. While I recognise there’s a strong connection to brands such as Anchor, a new owner could help these businesses to flourish.

“We have also received unsolicited interest in parts of these businesses, making now a good time to consider their ownership.”

Hurrell said he expects Fonterra to continue to supply milk to these brands through supply agreements.

Looking ahead, the co-operative will appoint advisers to assess divestment options. He expects the process to take 12-18 months and it will also require shareholder approval.