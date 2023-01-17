GDT index almost flat, dropping just 0.1%

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Dairy prices remained fairly stable at the second Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction of the year, declining just 0.1%.

The result at the latest auction came after a 2.8% decline at the first event of the year a fortnight ago.

At last night’s auction, the GDT Price Index fell just 0.1% to US$3393 (NZ$5280) per metric tonne (MT).

However, whole milk powder, which had the biggest influence on Fonterra’s farmgate milk price, increased by 0.1% to US$3218/MT.

Meanwhile, skim milk powder, which was Fonterra’s second reference, decreased by 0.3% to US$2842/MT.

The biggest lift came from cheddar, which rose 4% to US$4871/MT.

The biggest decline was anhydrous milk fat, which declined 0.9% to US$5337/MT.

Butter dropped 0.6% to US$4449/MT.

Sweet whey powder, buttermilk powder and lactose were not offered.

Across the event, there were 164 participating bidders, of which 127 were successful.

NZX economist Amy Castleton said this week’s GDT result was expected with no one really sure if China was going to show up much on the demand front.

“I’m not sure that this auction really clarified that much,” Castleton said in a note.

North Asia was buying, but less than the equivalent event last year, with Southeast/Oceania and the Middle East stepping in to pick up the volume instead.

Castleton said it was Lunar New Year, so some of the weak demand from North Asia could be put down to key buyers being on holiday.

“The dairy market simply doesn’t have much direction at the moment. It will take time (and a bit more data) for that direction to become evident,” she said.

Meanwhile, ANZ’s Susan Kilsby and David Croy said while demand was expected to improve as China reopened, consumers were still likely to be cautious regarding spending, so any increase in that demand was expected to only occur gradually.

“At the same time, global milk supplies are starting to lift a little which will keep price increases in check.”