Grass fattens lamb clearance rates in Te Anau

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An abundance of grass in Southland helped ensure a full clearance of 14,000 lambs from on-farm auctions at three properties in Te Anau in Northern Southland earlier this month.

PGG Wrightson agent Andre Yule said prices for lambs from the Plains Station, Cheviot Downs and Whare Creek were stronger than expected, with demand assisted by abundant feed.

The best lambs sold from $118-$138, better stores $100-$115 and small to medium $78-$95 with most sold to Southland buyers.

Prices were back on last year but Yule said not as much as expected.

There are fewer store lambs on the market this year with some traditional sellers taking advantage of the abundant feed to finish lambs they would previously have sold.