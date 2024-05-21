Milk prices finish season on a high

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Milk prices finished the dairy season on a high, up 3.3% in the latest GTD.

The final auction before the end of the New Zealand dairy season saw prices lift to settle at US$4239/t.

Prices were up across all products aside from cheddar, which remained unchanged,

NZX dairy analyst Rosalind Crickett said milk fats were the stars of this event with anhydrous milk fat (AMF) yet to see a price ceiling on the trading platform.

It lifted another 3.5% on GDT 355 to settle at an average price of US$7365/t, another record. Butter also jumped 5.1% to US$6931/t, its highest in 12 months.

Mozzarella prices skyrocketed 9.8% to US$4215/t, the highest price achieved since the product category was added to the platform in December last year.

Both milk powders were up, lifting 2.9% and 3.5% respectively – with WMP settling at the second highest price in the last 12 months, she said.

The auction had 177 bidders with18,561/MT on offer.

Purchasing was led by a perceived return to the market by north Asia with the region nearly doubling its buying activity, which was the lowest on the platform since 2011.

Crickett said a -0.3% drop in March milk production by China could well be the reason behind this resurgence in buying activity in this region.

“Overall, the results overnight are pleasing to see for farmers as the curtain is drawn on the 2023-2024 New Zealand milk production season, and we head into the next.”