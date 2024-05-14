Modest economic growth and farm earnings expected

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Earnings in the agriculture sector are expected to modestly improve this year, according to the Westpac economics team in its latest Quarterly Economic Outlook.

Earnings will rise due to a recovery in global commodity prices and increased production in weather-impacted industries.

“Operating cost inflation has moderated but interest rates remain a significant constraint on profits,” the team’s report says.

“Dairy prices will rise modestly reflecting still constrained global (particularly European) supply and somewhat improved demand in key export markets.”

Westpac has forecast $8.40/kg milksolids for the farmgate milk prices in the new 2025 season, which begins on June 1.

Beef prices should tilt upwards because of strong demand out of the United States, but weak consumption in China will put a cap on prices as major exporters redirect product out of that market.

Record lamb production in Australia and still-tepid demand in China should keep a lid on lamb prices this year.

“Orchardists should benefit with a big harvest and increased volumes for export set to offset lower prices, particularly for kiwifruit and apples.

“Log prices will move sideways due to lack of demand from China’s housing sector,” the Westpac economists said.

“Curtailed supply from New Zealand should provide a price floor.”

A resilient US dollar and weak NZ economic growth implies a flat NZD/USD performance in 2024, they said.