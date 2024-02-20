Pace of gain in dairy prices slows

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Global Dairy Trade prices continued their upward trend in this week’s auction, albeit at a slower overall pace.

The GDT index rose 0.5%, including a big leap of 8.6% for anhydrous milk fat and 5.3% for mozzarella.

Conversely cheddar prices fell 7.6% and the dominant whole milk powder category fell 1.8%.

The GDT market has risen 30% since August, giving rise to several upgrades of farmgate milk price forecasts.

However, the per-event index increases have moderated, down from 2-4% to the latest 0.5%.

Earlier this month Fonterra increased the midpoint of its forecast farmgate milk price by 30c a kilogram to $7.80 kg MS for this season, citing rising international prices.

This increases its new forecast range for the season to $7.30-$8.30 per kg/MS, up from $7.00-$8.00 per kg/MS.

At time of announcement, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the lift in the farmgate milk price follows five strong Global Dairy Trade (GDT) events.