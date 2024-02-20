Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Pace of gain in dairy prices slows

Farmers Weekly
February 21, 2024
The GDT market has risen 30% since August 2023.
The dominant whole milk powder category fell 1.8% in the latest Global Diary Trade auction.
The market is betting that, if global rates are moving down, there is little reason to think NZ will be an exception.
Global Dairy Trade prices continued their upward trend in this week’s auction, albeit at a slower overall pace.

The GDT index rose 0.5%, including a big leap of 8.6% for anhydrous milk fat and 5.3% for mozzarella.

Conversely cheddar prices fell 7.6% and the dominant whole milk powder category fell 1.8%.

The GDT market has risen 30% since August, giving rise to several upgrades of farmgate milk price forecasts.

However, the per-event index increases have moderated, down from 2-4% to the latest 0.5%.

Earlier this month Fonterra increased the midpoint of its forecast farmgate milk price by 30c a kilogram to $7.80 kg MS for this season, citing rising international prices.

This increases its new forecast range for the season to $7.30-$8.30 per kg/MS, up from $7.00-$8.00 per kg/MS. 

At time of announcement, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the lift in the farmgate milk price follows five strong Global Dairy Trade (GDT) events

