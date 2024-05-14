Pre-winter sale just the ticket

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As the days get shorter and colder the Lorneville saleyards have come alive for a pre-winter offload of cattle. The timing and volume of this annual event is dictated by the season each year, and Southland has been one region to enjoy a more user-friendly summer and autumn, which meant the sale was held slightly later than other years.

As the need arose, though, it was calendared for Friday, May 10 and offered up just over 1200 cattle. Nearly 80% of the yarding was 18-month cattle, and there was an almost even split of steers and heifers within this section.

PGG Wrightson regional livestock manager Andrew Martin said the aim of the sale was to get a good clearance.

“We were just wanting a good clearance for sellers, and we got that. Locally we’ve had a good season and it wasn’t surprising to see most of the cattle stay in the region with a small amount heading to Otago.

“Bidr also played a significant role with around 15-20% of the cattle selling online to mainly local buyers”.

While traditional lines had a good showing, the yarding was dominated by dairy-beef, and true-to-type lines sold well.

In the steer pens, Angus and Angus-Hereford reached $3.00/kg, while 500-510kg beef-Friesian were able to achieve $2.74-$2.82/kg. The balance of the dairy-beef steers weighed 334-480kg and better lines made $2.63-$2.72/kg and third cuts, $2.50-$2.61/kg.

Traditional cattle featured more in the heifer section and most sold for a premium at $2.60-$2.80/kg. Prime dairy-beef heifers made $2.55-$2.57/kg while the balance weighed 333-450kg and ranged from $2.30/kg to $2.52/kg.

Most of the cattle offered were to be wintered and finished in spring and summer.

MORE: For more market insights, browse the range of AgriHQ’s livestock reports. Tailor a subscription to suit your needs at www.agrihq.co.nz/livestock-reports