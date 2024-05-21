Slim pickings as smaller apples dominate

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Apple growers and exporters say smaller than expected apple sizes this season are causing challenges, with medium-sized apples flooding the market and putting local growers in competition with exporters from other countries.

Kurt Livingston, export sales executive for Hawke’s Bay-based exporter Fern Ridge Fresh, said this season’s apples are smaller than in previous years.

“There’s been a lot more of the medium-sized profiles,” Livingston said.

He said growing conditions this summer were good, but the industry still suffered a hangover from two previous wet seasons.

December, when fruit was forming on trees, was wet.

Every market has different size and variety preferences, but when there are only smaller apple sizes available in markets that demand larger ones, it presents challenges, he said.

New Zealand differentiates itself in the “ultra competitive commodity landscape” by growing large “premium varieties” that are “semi-exclusive and have a brand attached to them”, he said.

Because of this exporters and growers expect price premiums, but cannot get them this season because traditionally larger sized apples now fall in the medium-sized category, he said.

These apples are less sought after and “slower to move”.

The market is also flooded by fruit from competitors, he said.

The United States, for example, had a bumper crop of around 140 million cartons, and exported surplus fruit to Asia when local markets were flooded.

NZ relies on Taiwan to take Fuji apples, but this market was oversupplied with cheap Fuji apples from the US, he said.

“The market has been quite full this year and buyers are more selective than usual.”

There are also market concerns about ongoing black spot disease, Livingston said.

Nelson apple grower Paul Paynter said he believes there was root death in many trees after waterlogging in soils following excessive rains from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The smaller apples most growers picked this season were the consequence, Paynter said.

“If the oxygen level in the soil drops below about 3%, roots die. We think there’s been some degree of root death. If it’s compromised in terms of its nutrient uptake then probably [trees are] going to grow smaller apples.”

Paynter said as growers now supply smaller apples into, for example, Asia, they compete head to head with South African exporters who traditionally supply smaller apples at lower prices.

South African growers pay labourers the same for a day’s work that Kiwi growers pay workers for an hour, he said.

“It’s very different economics in terms of land and labour. We can’t really compete, we have to grow bigger apples,” Paynter said.

Paynter said the NZ Queen variety, sold locally as NZ Rose, is the economically most important variety out of Hawke’s Bay.

This variety appears to have suffered the most and grew significantly smaller fruit, he said.

He is also concerned about phytophthora, and that there will be ongoing tree health issues from this disease after continued waterlogging.