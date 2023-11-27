Tuesday, November 28, 2023
The Latest

Synlait bumps up season forecast

Avatar photo
Farmers Weekly
November 28, 2023
Revised forecast milk price aims to provide reassurance to farmer suppliers.
Synlait says confidence in the forecast will strengthen as more product is contracted.
Synlait’s Grant Watson says it remains committed to building a future where food production positively affects people and the planet.
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Synlait has increased its base milk price forecast for the 2023-24 season from $7.00/kg MS to $7.25/kg MS.

Dairy commodity prices that have recovered after significant declines in August and continued US dollar strength underpin the increase in Synlait’s forecast base milk price. 

The company cautioned that it is early in the season and said confidence in the forecast would strengthen as more product was contracted.

In a note to the NZX, Synlait said the revised forecast milk price aims to provide reassurance to Synlait farmer suppliers operating under tough economic market conditions.

It said it will continue to monitor movements and keep its farmer suppliers up to date.

In Focus: 24/7 healthcare comes to rural NZ, here’s why it matters

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
People are also reading