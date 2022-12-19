Synlait shaves 50c off milk price forecast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Synlait Milk is reducing its forecast base milk price for the 2022-23 season to $9/kg MS from $9.50/kg MS.

In a notice to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), Synlait said the revised forecast reflected weaker global demand since it provided its last update in September.

The company said demand had weakened as the cost-of-living increased globally, and economic activity in China remained suppressed due to covid-19 restrictions.

Synlait chief executive Grant Watson said: “Based on softer dairy commodity prices across the first half of the 2022/23 season, and the outlook for the remainder of the season we believe it is appropriate to lower our forecast base milk price to $9/kgMS.”

Synlait recently told BusinessDesk it was developing a market beyond its relationship with A2 Milk and had supply contracts with the top eight players in the China market.