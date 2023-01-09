Westland sued by butter brand in US

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ireland’s Ornua Co-operative and its subsidiary, Ornua Foods North America, are suing Westland Dairy Company for “willful trademark infringement”, according to legal documents filed in the US district court in northern California.

A spokesperson from Westland said it “can confirm that we have received legal notice that our fellow butter brand, Kerrygold, is seeking to prevent Westgold butter from using our packaging in the US market”.

The lawsuit is aimed at stopping Westland from advertising, marketing, distributing or selling butter products using a trademark and trade dress “that are confusingly similar to Ornua’s federally registered Kerrygold trademarks and trade dress”, the preliminary statement said.

Trade dress is the commercial look and feel of a product that identifies and distinguishes its source, according to US trademark law.

Ornua sells Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter, while Westland is selling Westgold Butter.

Both packages are similar in colour, both have a black and white cow on them, and both have a “grass-fed” seal.

According to Westland, however, its “distinctive packaging is linked to our rich heritage on the West Coast of New Zealand and the taste of our traditionally churned, grass-fed butter is rapidly gaining recognition around the world”.

Ornua said when it learned Westland intended to start selling in the US with a name and packaging “confusingly similar” to Kerrygold, it sent the company a cease-and-desist letter.

It said Westland responded to Ornua’s letter on August 27 2022, and since then Ornua has tried to reach an agreement with Westland to protect the Kerrygold trade dress.

Those efforts, however, recently reached an impasse, Ornua said.

Last November, Westland issued a press release announcing its salted and unsalted 8-ounce (about 230g) butter products are now available at 570 Walmart stores, including in California.

Ornua said: “Westland could have chosen any name and packaging for its entry into the US market. Instead, it intentionally chose to enter the US market with a name and packaging confusingly similar to Kerrygold to take advantage of the exceptionally strong reputation and goodwill associated with Ornua’s brand.”

It argued that the harm is “incalculable”, and sales will inflict “immeasurable destruction to the goodwill and reputation associated with the Kerrygold Marks, developed at great effort and expense over decades”.

As well as seeking monetary damages, it wants a preliminary injunction until Ornua gets permanent injunctive relief through trial.

According to Ornua, the Kerrygold brand includes the word mark, plain and stylised, and its distinctive trade dress for butter and other dairy products. It owns several federal trademark registrations for Kerrygold.

Ornua said it has spent more than US$287 million ($450m) since 2015 developing its Kerrygold brand in North America. It added that Kerrygold is the number two selling butter brand and the number 2 selling imported butter brand in the US.

It claims to have six causes for action and, among other things, wants an accounting for Westland’s profits arising from the alleged unfair competition and trademark infringement, an awarding of those profits to Ornua and an award for damages sustained by Ornua.

Ornua is also calling for a jury trial.

Westland had not yet formally responded to the filing made on December 29. Its response is due on January 19.

“While we would prefer that consumer taste be the ultimate judge, we will vigorously defend the claims made,” the Westland spokesperson said.