Zespri, insurers juggle mouse-hit cargo

Kiwifruit affected by the mouse infestation aboard the Zespri-chartered ship that docked in Zeebrugge remains at the port, as the marketer and its insurers determine the cargo’s fate.

Late last month the first European shipment of the new season’s SunGold fruit was discovered to have mouse infestation throughout all 16 of the holds on the chartered ship Crown Garnet, putting the quality and saleability of the entire 1.2 million-tray shipment in jeopardy.

Zespri chief operating office Jason Te Brake said Zespri was working with its insurers and the shipping company Cool Carriers to identify the cause of the issue and determine the next steps.

“Our European customers are excited to be getting underway. While, like us, they’ve been disappointed by the delay, they’ve been understanding of the situation and supported the strong stance we’ve taken.”

A second and third shipment have since arrived, completing customs clearance successfully and are already being distributed to customers.

“We’re really pleased that fruit arriving on board our latest vessels into Europe is high quality and we’re looking forward to delivering this to our customers and meeting the strong demand,” Te Brake said.

“While it’s disappointing our sales in Europe were delayed by the finding of mice on our first shipment, it’s been reassuring that our systems and processes allowed us to identify, contain and manage the issue.”

He said the upside for the European shipments this year has been the removal of the 8.8% tariff on kiwifruit exports to the Continent.

Farmers Weekly understands Zespri is determining the extent of the fruit’s exposure to mice on board the Crown Garnet.

Given that mouse infestation brings health risks, including salmonella and leptospirosis, Te Brake told Farmers Weekly that this is the marketer’s priority, along with weighing the risk of a food recall if the fruit got into the supply chain.