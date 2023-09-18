Alliance roadshow on the go

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Alliance Group will hold its annual roadshow in October and is encouraging farmers to attend one of the 19 meetings across the country.

The first meeting will be held in Feilding on Tuesday, October 3 and the last will be held in Tuatapere on Thursday, October 26.

The roadshow will include an update on the co-operative’s performance, a market outlook, and key points in the co-operative’s refreshed five-year strategy.

Alliance Group chief executive Willie Wiese said he and the team are looking forward to meeting with farmers.

“The roadshow is a great opportunity for shareholders and suppliers to hear first-hand from directors and senior managers about what’s happening across the co-operative, our upcoming plans and to ask questions.

“While 2023 has been a challenging year for the co-operative and the wider red meat processing sector, we see opportunities ahead and look forward to sharing these.

“The roadshow provides an opportunity for other farmers who are interested in the co-operative to attend a meeting and learn more.”

Those interested in attending can register at https://events.alliance.co.nz/.

The schedule

• Week 1. Feilding: Tuesday 3 October, 1pm-4pm, Manfeild Park; Masterton: Tuesday 3 October, 7pm-10pm, Copthorne Solway Park; Dannevirke: Wednesday 4 October, 1pm-4pm, Dannevirke Golf Club; Bridge Pa, Wednesday 4 October, 7pm-10pm, Hastings Golf Club.

• Week 2: Nelson: Tuesday 10 October, 1pm-4pm, Club Waimea; Blenheim: Tuesday 10 October, 7pm-10pm, Scenic Hotel Marlborough; Omihi: Wednesday 11 October, 7pm-10pm, Omihi Community Hall; Sheffield:

Thursday 12 October, 1pm-4pm, Sheffield Hall; Fairlie: Thursday 12 October, 7pm-10pm, Mackenzie Rugby Club; Oamaru: Friday 13 October, 1.30pm-4.30pm, Brydone Hotel.

• Week 3: Middlemarch: Monday 16 October, 1pm-4pm, Middlemarch Community Hall; Omakau: Monday 16 October, 7pm-10pm, Matakanui Rugby Club; Fortrose, Tuesday 17 October, 1pm-4pm, Tokanui Golf Club;

Balclutha: Tuesday 17 October, 7pm-10pm; South Otago Town & Country Club.

• Week 4: Heriot: Tuesday 24 October, 1pm-4pm, Heriot Rugby Club; Gore: Tuesday 24 October, 7pm-10pm, Croydon Lodge; Mossburn: Wednesday 25 October, 1pm-4pm, Mossburn Community Centre; Winton: Wednesday 25 October, 7pm-10pm, Midlands Rugby Club; Tuatapere: Thursday 26 October, 1pm-4pm, Waiau Town & Country.