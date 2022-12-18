Aviation restriction slammed as unworkable

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Proposed new rules that would require a resource consent for most agricultural aviation activities in the Waitomo district have been slammed as unworkable by farming and aviation sector leaders.

The proposal in the Waitomo District Plan would mean a resource consent is required if a helicopter pilot undertakes more than 10 movements (landing and taking off) per month from a site.

New Zealand Agricultural Aviation Association executive officer Tony Michelle called the proposal a trainwreck.

“It’s just another hurdle being put up for the primary production sector and yet we’re projected to go to $55 billion in GDP next year.”

The council’s proposals would totally hamstring the agricultural aviation industry and would have a significant impact on farmers and other groups that used their services, he said.

Michelle said the proposed rules go beyond just affecting farmers. TB Free New Zealand, the Department of Conservation and even potentially the Ministry for Primary Industries with its wilding pine programme and wider biosecurity activities could all be affected by it.

Emergency services are exempt from the proposal.

The district has large swathes of hill country farmland, used to farm sheep and beef, which uses aviation services for topdressing and spraying.

Michelle said applying 1000t of lime at 2t/ hectare on a typical 500ha hill country farm in the region at 2t a load would mean the pilot undertaking 1000 movements for a single job.

“When you put some perspective to it, it doesn’t work, does it?

“It means that every helicopter job will require a resource consent and for the fixed-wing industry, it probably means the same.”

The cost of that consent would be passed on to the person or company hiring the services of the pilot.

Michelle said the proposal is being driven by the Ministry for the Environment, which is incorporating noise standards in its new National Planning Standards. Councils are required to review their plan against the NPS.

These new standards are being picked up by councils and incorporated into tighter restrictions around aircraft activities.

Since July, the association has submitted on 13 district plan reviews in other regions, with some proposals being even more restrictive than Waitomo’s and others being very permissive.

Often rules such as these are written in without realising their practical consequences for rural areas and, after consultation, are altered or removed, Michelle said.

In Gore, a similar provision had restricted pilots to four movements per seven days, and no more than 20 a week.

“I pointed out to the planner that for a Robinson R-44 [helicopter] applying 20t of urea, it would take two-and-a-half weeks of continuous operations to be able to comply with the plan as a permitted activity.”

Timaru’s council has proposed new restrictions on helicopter usage which would make it harder for these aircraft to service the region’s cropping farmers, he said.

Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn said the proposal is crazy.

“It’s not well thought out at all. It just flies in the face of what is practical and best.”

The reality is that rural communities are noisy, whether it be from farm animals or agricultural machinery,” she said.

Submissions on the Waitomo plan close on December 23.