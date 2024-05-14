Bank move exposed Alliance vulnerability

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Alliance was forced to renegotiate a banking covenant that it risked breaching in February after it had to deal with early stock flows.

Chair Mark Wynne said bankers’ concern at the financial implications of the early season forced the board to address the broader issue of its working capital requirements – and is indicative of the pressure the co-operative faces from its banking syndicate.

Alliance has met with hundreds of suppliers to discuss a board decision requiring them to increase the number of shares they must hold from 12 to 16 shares per stock unit processed.

Meetings have been a mixture of woolshed gatherings in both islands and online and Wynne said they have gone better than expected.

“Farmers are frustrated. They’re doing it tough, it’s tough on farm and they’re hurting and when we explain that Alliance is hurting as well, they kind of get it,” he said.

It is difficult to judge the mood so far, Wynne said, and early indications could be quite different from what eventuates.

“My gut feeling is 80% of the room get it and 20%-ish need to go away and consult with their accountant or board. Very few are openly saying they are ‘out of here’.”

The co-operative is seeking to increase its capital base by between $100 and $150 million through a mixture of increased shareholding, reducing inventory, shortening the credit cycle for customers and cutting costs.

Suppliers are having $4 for each stock unit deducted to bring their shareholding up to the required standard shareholding of 16 shares/stock unit processed.

Wynne said most farmers will be fully shared in 14 to 18 months.

Deductions have started but it will be the full 2024-25 season before the board can fully gauge the level of support.

Stock flows this season are up to 8% ahead of normal, which Wynne said will distort processing flows for the remainder of the season.

“If there are few animals supplied over winter it could be that they have been processed already, they’re not there or the farmers are not there.”

Wynne said the board is acting responsibly by working on backup options should farmers reject the capital raising.

Options being considered are attracting an investment partner in a hybrid model such as Silver Fern Farms has with Shanghai Maling, or selling the company outright.

A version of those options includes issuing preference shares.

Wynne said these alternatives will only be actioned should co-operative shareholders not support the programme.

He stressed the board does not have an investor or buyer waiting, nor has it started looking.

“No one is knocking at our door and we have not yet started looking.”

A further 20 meetings are planned. So far the main concerns raised are the timing and the lack of communication about the issue the board is seeking to address.