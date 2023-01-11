Cherries set to round out sweet season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Central Otago cherry growers are on track for record volumes of fruit this season, provided the weather holds.

Cromwell-based 45 South Cherries chief executive Tim Jones said that, with just a handful of weeks remaining in the export cherry season, growers are cautiously optimistic the dismal past few years – which included covid coupled with poor crops – are behind them.

“Most cherry growers would have a smile on their face,” Jones said.

“The volume has been good, the fruit quality has been good – but the markets have still been challenging.”

Last year the industry exported about 3000t of cherries, mostly to Taiwan, China, Thailand and Vietnam, but the crop volume could double this year. Jones said the United States is an increasingly important market for some of the smaller, lower value fruit.

Airlines are still to get back to full capacity in the wake of covid and that puts added pressure on exporters desperate to get stock to international markets.

“We have had international freight issues but hopefully they will get sorted out.”

The cherry season began in early December and could stretch into February provided the weather holds. 45 South, which produces about 30% of New Zealand’s export cherries, has already topped 1000t of fruit at the halfway mark, which is “a pretty good season”.

“There hasn’t been much money to be made over the last few seasons, so it’s about time I’d say,” Jones said.

“Everyone has been so busy they haven’t had time to look at their season as a success yet. It’s just a matter of getting as much picked as possible, while you can.”

Central Otago has been fortunate to avoid the wet weather experienced in other parts of the country and that has helped boost morale. Labour shortages experienced during the past few seasons have also been alleviated, due to NZ’s border being opened for backpackers and the return of recognised seasonal employers (RSE) workers.

45 South employed about 70 RSE workers, who accounted for about 20% of the company’s workforce.

“I would say most companies would have 90-95% of the staff they need, which is a vast improvement on the past few years.”