Covid infections halts sheep processing

Covid infections among meat workers has slashed sheepmeat processing by up to a third at Silver Fern Farms plants and beef by 12% for the first two weeks of December.

In a newsletter to suppliers, chief executive Simon Limmer said predictions that covid would once again rear its head have materialised with some plants losing half their capacity within 24 hours.

“We understand that this has had serious consequences for farmers who had lamb weaning planned in these weeks, and this disruption could not have come at a worse time.

“We take your concerns around weaning seriously and are working hard to quickly get capacity back to normal levels.”

Limmer said priority is being given to weaning drafts of loyal, fully shared suppliers.

South Island lamb processing was hardest hit with capacity halved in the weeks of November 28 and December 5 compared with the same weeks last year. “Things have improved this week, with lamb capacity across the country back to 80% of last year’s capacity.”

Limmer expected it to return to 100% of planned processing capacity in the first week of the New Year but warned how the disease plays out across the

holiday season is unknown.

“What makes the current situation more challenging is the early flow of lambs this season, with twice as many waiting to be processed compared to 2021.”

This makes it difficult to determine actual wait times but he warns supplies to prepare for longer delays to get stock processed as SFF manages covid and works through a backlog of animals.