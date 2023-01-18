Environment Southland warns of water curbs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A lack of rain and a forecast for continued dry weather have prompted warnings from Environment Southland that water restrictions could be imposed within a month.

While much of the North Island has been inundated with wet weather this summer, the South Island has enjoyed a growthy season, though parts are starting to become dry.

Environment Southland’s integrated catchment management manager, Paul Hulse, said. Status Two conditions have been imposed on rivers, mandating the active monitoring of water, soil moisture, groundwater levels and weather forecasts.

Hulse said current river conditions and forecasts indicate that a water shortage could occur over the summer-autumn.

“There is no immediate concern for either of our two main water supplies, the Ōreti and Mataura rivers, predicted in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

But modelling based on long-term data indicates the Mataura River could reach consent cutoff levels within the next month.

Otago Regional Council science manager Tom Dyer said the region’s rivers are approaching traditional summer low levels.

Coastal areas are considered to be “dry” on the New Zealand Drought Index, and NIWA forecasts indicate much of the region could enter this category over the next 35 days.

Suzanne Gabites, Environment Canterbury’s surface water science manager, said rainfall over the region has been varied, from very wet to very dry.

For December Arthurs Pass recorded only 32% of its long-term average with just 51mm falling this month, well down on the 380mm monthly average.

Luke Creek near Kaikoura recorded 170% of its December average rainfall and has so far recorded 100% of its January long-term average.

The large, alpine-fed Waimakariri and Rakaia rivers are flowing about half the long-term average for January but others, such as the Selwyn, are flowing at twice the January rate.