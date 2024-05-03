Farmer Time for Schools digs in

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Farmer Time for Schools has completed its second year, connecting more than 2000 New Zealand school students and teachers with farmers nationwide.

Student participation increased by 8% from 2022, to nearly 1100 students.

Despite challenges in 2023, including adverse weather and the impact of covid-19 and teacher strikes, Farmer Time for Schools persevered, introducing more young New Zealanders to rural life and the farmers behind our food.

Farmer Time for Schools national coordinator Marie Burke said witnessing the programme’s growth has been amazing.

“The overwhelmingly positive feedback from both farmers and teachers reaffirms to me the importance and value of this initiative. I am really proud to be a part of it,” she said.

“Our next focus is to recruit more schools and teachers. We have many farmers eager to participate, but currently face a shortage of teachers.”

From humble beginnings at the start of 2022 with just eight farmer-teacher pairs forming the pilot group, Farmer Time for Schools has expanded significantly.

By the end of 2023, 95 teacher-farmer pairs and 2115 students had experienced Farmer Time for Schools over the two-year period. The programme has also evolved so it is now open to both urban and rural schools.

Burke said they had received numerous requests from rural schools eager to join the programme.

“Initially, we underestimated the potential impact on rural schools, assuming they might not benefit as much from Farmer Time for Schools. However, it became clear that even children attending rural schools may lack food production knowledge.”

In the recent annual survey conducted by Farmer Time for Schools, results revealed that all teacher respondents found Farmer Time for Schools offered a valuable learning experience for their class, while all farmer respondents expressed enjoyment in connecting with students through the online sessions.

Sandra Howard, a teacher at Tamatea Intermediate in Hawke’s Bay, said the programme is “extremely beneficial”.

Matched with Southland farmers Colin and Dot McDonald, Howard said “by actively participating and connecting with our farmers on a regular basis, my learners acquired a multifaceted education that extended beyond the classroom, fostering a holistic understanding of food production, environmental sustainability, and community engagement”.

The McDonalds also speak very highly of their Farmer Time for Schools experience, “We love it and have found it quite therapeutic as the kids are so pro farming and interested in everything!”

Having had the same class for two years, the McDonalds have made a big impression. Dot said the students “were asking what sort of jobs they could do in agriculture. One asked how a town girl could become a shepherd.

“These kids have had a tiny taste of what’s possible. We need these bright young people in all aspects of farming and if we can give them a look at what’s possible, maybe they will choose careers in the primary industries.”

Now in its third year, Farmer Time for Schools aims to broaden its reach, raising awareness and inspiring as many students as possible. A trial is currently underway with Te Kura, formerly The Correspondence School, to test the programme’s suitability for distance learners. Initial feedback has been positive.