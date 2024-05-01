Farmers flag forests at CCC target talks

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Farmers have warned the Climate Change Commission that it needs to consider the economic and societal effects of forestry conversions as it reviews its 2050 emissions targets.

This, along with reminders about the current economic conditions sheep and beef farmers face, is central in the feedback the CCC has received as it holds public consultation meetings around the country ahead of its review of New Zealand’s 2050 targets.

CCC manager Sam King told a meeting at Te Awamutu that “we have heard a lot from farmers that [wholesale forestry conversions] have a detrimental effect on rural landscapes and communities and they are very worried about the possible environmental effects – whether that be fire, pests or washing away into waterways”.

The land use change impacts of switching to forestry were also repeatedly raised as a concern by sheep and beef farmers at these meetings.

“We were on the road last week in Masterton, Whanganui, Inglewood and Taupō and we did hear a lot from farmers – especially sheep and beef farmers – really concerned about the land use change impacts that are happening at the moment,” King said.

The social licence of planting these trees has changed significantly. It is also recognised as one of the few mitigation options available for sheep and beef farmers, he said.

The CCC believes NZ’s economic circumstances have remained unchanged since the setting of the emissions target. This was questioned by farmers at the Te Awamutu meeting, who asked whether the commission realised how economically tough it has been for sheep and beef farmers.

King said this was another message that had come through from other meetings.

“We are definitely hearing that economically, times are tough on the farm.”

Another farmer said many of the economic issues currently seen on farm have not yet flowed through at a national level – and this is why the commission has not recognised them.

“The impact it’s having on farmers probably won’t be seen yet for another five years,” she said.

A retired farmer said the commission needs to broaden its indicators beyond just GDP when considering targets.

“This is an opportunity to really look very carefully at net public benefits in making an assessment of where the methane targets should go.”

That requires a balance between social, cultural, environmental and ecological considerations, he said.

Sheep and beef farmer Graeme Gleeson said it was wrong to rely on GDP as a sole indicator, arguing that if land use change continues from sheep and beef to forestry it would be devastating for regional NZ.

“The megacities of Auckland and Wellington may not feel that, but everybody else will.

“It’s going to have huge social implications.”

Gleeson said the magnitude of the impact of this is not coming through in any discussions.

King said the commission’s advice to the government about the 2050 target will also include answers to two questions: If the commission has found significant change, does that justify amending the 2050 target, and if amendments to the 2050 target are justified, what should those changes be?

“We have found no evidence to support weakening current targets and enough to consider strengthening the target,” King said.

The commission is very interested in what the positive and negative impacts of strengthening those targets might be, he said.

The commission will deliver its advice to the minister of climate change by December 31.

The government will consider its advice, including any recommendations, before making its decisions by December 31 2025.