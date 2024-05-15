Federated Farmers guns for rural banking in submission

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Federated Farmers is playing up the emotional toll of increased pressure on farmers from their banks in a bid to persuade parliamentarians to launch an inquiry into the rural banking sector.

Parliament’s Primary Production Select Committee invited submissions from banks, farmers and other interested parties as it weighs up the possibility of a formal inquiry.

In its submission, Federated Farmers said over the past five years it had noticed a “steady and significant decline” in communication, service and willingness to lend to farmers.

It cited its latest twice-yearly banking survey from November, which showed one in four of its members said they faced “undue pressure” from their bankers, compared to just one in 10 a decade ago.

It said it was concerned this was placing a “severe mental health toll on farmers”.

Without quantifying the scale of the problem for older farmers, the lobby group said some were facing being left with nothing to show for decades of toil after being ordered by their banks to sell their farms.

Younger farmers, meanwhile, were facing “changing and unrealistic” expectations from their banks, enough to put “many farmers into a poor state of mental health”.

And half of sharemilkers surveyed said “issues relating to banking have impacted their mental health”.

Furthermore, farmers were unable to make the investments needed to meet the environmental standards being demanded of them and to boost productivity so that the country could meet the government’s goals of doubling exports in the next decade.

The federation said experts it had consulted had noted the impact of requirements by the Reserve Bank for banks to hold increased amounts of capital against rural loans in recent years.

In its own submission, the NZ Bankers Association, representing the major banks, said the increase in capital requirements were “a significant factor” in interest rates being higher on average for farm loans than for residential mortgages.

It said higher capital requirements for farm loans relative to other types of lending reflected the higher risk of losses to lenders.

“In the case of a home loan, the ability of the borrower to repay the loan largely depends on their employment status and income, which tends to be fairly predictable,” the association said.

Farmers’ incomes, by comparison, were subject to the volatility of international commodity prices, while opportunities to reduce expenditure to meet interest payments were more limited compared with households.

The association said the higher capital needed for rural loans came at a cost to the banks, and they were simply passing this on.

Furthermore, because of the large size of agricultural lending in New Zealand it was important that appropriate risk weightings be used to assess capital requirements to ensure the stability of the banking system.

However, Federated Farmers questioned whether the Reserve Bank had gone too far.

Official papers had estimated that the cost to borrowers of capital rule changes in recent years was between 0.5% and 1.2%, or between $310 million and $720m for farmers, more than the costs forecast for the He Waka Eke Noa policy before it was scrapped.

“Are we sure the medicine isn’t worse than the disease?” the federation’s submission asked.

The farming lobby also questioned whether the banks were using the capital increases as an excuse to pad out their interest margins.

It noted media comments by a senior Reserve Bank official last month who observed the return on capital being made by NZ banks was higher than in other countries and could be attributable to a lack of competition.

The chair of the Primary Production Select Committee, ACT MP Mark Cameron, said members would make a decision in the next few weeks on whether to proceed to a full inquiry.