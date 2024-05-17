Mystery Creek is calling as Fieldays enters its 56th year

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Preparations are underway and anticipation is building for this year’s Fieldays at Mystery Creek in Waikato, with gates opening on June 12.

It is the 56th year the event has been held and the 114-hectare site is already transforming into a small city of over 1000 exhibitors as it gets ready to showcase the country’s food and fibre sector.

Site construction has been well underway since mid-May when vehicles started moving in equipment to set up sites for exhibitors, Fieldays chief executive Peter Nation said.

On the first morning there were three large trucks queued up at the gate waiting to enter to unload materials for site holders.

At that stage there were over a dozen large marquees up and tiny homes in place for the event.

“The site is starting to take shape with a large crew of contractors here full-time. The 12th of June will be here before we know it,” Nation said.

Fieldays was still selling sites in some areas in late April/early May and while Nation is well aware of the economic conditions people are facing, he is also upbeat about the outlook.

“If we get a reasonable forecast towards the end of May, people come to an event like Fieldays feeling a bit more upbeat – and it won’t be all beer and skittles because a lot of the headwinds have not gone away, but I think you have to be optimistic.”

He is also mindful that many exhibitors and visitors will be grappling with high interest rates and living costs, and this will undoubtedly affect sales.

“Let’s be honest, I don’t think there’s going to be record sales. But the thing is, at events like Fieldays, companies still make really good sales and there will be deals.”

He confirmed that a handful of companies had decided not to come to Fieldays because of the economic climate. In contrast, both car and farm machinery companies are fully allocated for in terms of their site holdings.

“Tractor and machinery are full and that is pleasing as they are not having a great time at the moment.”

Heavy machinery company sites such as those selling diggers and others are also “chocka”, he said.

Nation emphasised that Fieldays is not just an agricultural show. It is four days of knowledge-sharing, networking, and making valuable connections within the industry.

“We are committed to providing a platform that fosters innovation, collaboration, and growth, ensuring that New Zealand’s agricultural sector remains competitive and sustainable for generations to come,” he said.

Visitors to this year’s event can expect to see a variety of offerings from state-of the art farm machinery to cutting-edge technology, artisanal food, new-to-the-market vehicles, financial and insurance products and services, and everything in between.

New for this year is the Rural Advocacy Hub, which will bring together various rural organisations that advocate for farmers and champion their interests as a team under one roof for the first time.

The hub also reinforces what Fieldays is all about at its core: bringing together the agricultural community as well as industry professionals, government agencies, international delegations, researchers, and enthusiasts to celebrate a shared passion, exchange ideas, and forge lasting connections.

The Advocacy Hub will join the other Fieldays Hubs – Innovation, Careers & Education, Health & Wellbeing, Forestry, Digital Futures and Sustainability.

These are all looking really strong and well supported, he said.

“The whole hub strategy is deliberate, to pick up challenges in the market, profile it and try and grow it.”

The Health and Wellbeing Hub has been operating for several years while more recent additions such as the Forestry Hub are in their third year.

That hub took six years to get created as Nation tried to gather support in the industry.

Fieldays is also trialling a “Business Plus Lounge”, which Nation described as a “Koru Lounge for corporates”.

The concept is to provide a place for corporate entities to gather and network.