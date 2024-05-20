Shorter tree cropping brings bioenergy benefits

Reading Time: 3 minutes

While a 30-year rotation is often accepted as the norm for exotic forestry, research led by Scion has shown promising opportunities in shortening that rotation to tap into bioenergy production opportunities.

The results of a two-year research project will form part of the research organisation’s work display at this year’s Mystery Creek Fieldays. It will include a “how to” guide for farmers and silviculturists wanting to consider their short rotation options.

Forest carbon scientist and silviculturist Alan Jones said Scion’s modelling shows using short rotation forests as feed stock for bioenergy has the potential to replace 6% of New Zealand’s annual fossil fuel demand, off less than 1% of its land area.

Short rotation forestry (SRF) is defined as a forestry practice that grows trees on a shorter than usual rotation, typically based on 12-18 years compared to the 28-30 year cycle.

Scion’s research is recommending SRF can be established on lower value land, typically that with a Land Use Capability rating of Class 5 to 7, in locations where transport distances to processing locations can be minimised.

Regions Scion has highlighted include the central North Island, Northland, the east coast and Otago.

Thanks to its versatility, robustness and fast growth rates, P radiata is recommended across all growing areas but other options include eucalyptus for its ability to rapidly yield large volumes of woody biomass from young trees.

Trees are generally planted in dense stands and managed to intensify rates of wood production for renewable energy, including wood pellets, or liquid biofuels for marine and aviation sectors.

Acting as a feedstock for biofuel production, SRF has the ability to provide a steady supply for energy production, while also reducing GHG emissions by displacing fossil fuels and promoting carbon sequestration in the form of sustainably harvested living trees.

“We have built on research from a decade ago and assessed the feasibility of rapidly upscaling bioenergy production from forests.

“We have found there are particular regions well suited to SRF, which provides a real opportunity for communities to transform their economic base and reshape NZ’s energy future,” Jones said.

Industry interest in biofuels as an energy source has been growing with the move to remove coal from NZ’s industrial energy profile, with operators like Fonterra opting for electricity and wood-fired sources to power boilers.

Late last year Genesis labelled its trial of wood pellets imported from Canada as a success in its Huntly coal fired boiler, reporting minimum efficiency loss for the 90% reduction in emissions that resulted.

Huntly alone contributes to half of the NZ energy sector’s GHG creation, and accounts for about 4% of the country’s total emissions.

The BioEnergy Association of NZ estimates that as a fuel source bioenergy from the likes of forestry is estimated to be capable of meeting 100% of the country’s fossil fuel energy needs by 2050, including all imported LPG.

Providing bio-methane as a fuel source to fuel gas turbine generators will also help reduce the reliance upon wind and solar, while still meeting renewables expectations.

Present market conditions limit the value of bioenergy forest feedstock, often further compromised by land cost and distance to processing facilities. Scion’s analysis proposes integrating the Emissions Trading Scheme carbon value of standing trees into SRF forests, providing additional incentives for investment.

Scion is collaborating with the Ministry for Primary Industries on developing designs for forest bioenergy trials. These trials will involve testing of growth rates, optimal density, and tree health for different species, including Pinus radiata and eucalyptus varieties.

The collaboration represents a step in moving from theoretical models to practical implementation, addressing the complexities and uncertainties associated with on-the-ground application.

By 2035, one scenario suggests, 150,000 hectares of dedicated bioenergy forest could contribute to at least 5% of domestic energy demand, displacing the equivalent of 3 Mt of CO 2 emissions from oil combustion per year, or 4 Mt CO 2 from coal.

Scion will be based in the Forestry Hub at Mystery Creek.