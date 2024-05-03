The Farmer’s Voice loud and clear at Fieldays

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Farmer’s Voice, an initiative of Farmers Weekly publisher AgriHQ, will be showcased at this year’s Fieldays as part of the Rural Advocacy Hub, which brings together organisations that champion the interests of farming.

The Farmer’s Voice acts as a tool to facilitate better farming conversations. At Fieldays, it will be asking attendees about their thoughts on the farming sector.

Farmers Weekly publisher and AgriHQ CEO Dean Williamson said The Farmer’s Voice is about establishing a framework for New Zealand farmers to speak up and share their thoughts on farming-related issues.

“The Farmer’s Voice is a new community for New Zealand farmers to participate in a range of surveys and discussions that will help give insight to leadership, inform decision-making, and take our industry forward,” he said.

“By joining The Farmer’s Voice, you’ll be working with AgriHQ and partners to provide more measurable transparency around the issues you’re experiencing, and you can expect greater accountability as a result.

“It’s time we had better farming conversations where your voice matters.”

At the Rural Advocacy Hub The Farmer’s Voice will be with other organisations that champion the interests of farming.

The hub was formed as a partnership between Federated Farmers and the New Zealand National Fieldays Society (NZNFS).

It will serve as a central platform for discussions, announcements and initiatives to amplify the voices and concerns of the country’s farmers and rural communities.

With almost a dozen exhibitors in its inaugural year, there will be strong representation for farmers and diversity of representation.

Exhibitors include Federated Farmers, Young Farmers, Groundswell, Rural Women and Future Farmers NZ.

NZNFS chief executive Peter Nation said it’s great to be able to work alongside Federated Farmers to deliver a dedicated advocacy space.

“This new hub delivers on Fieldays’ purpose of advancing agriculture through both education and collaboration.

“We know it’s incredibly tough out there this year. It’s never been more important for farmers to be heard and to have advocates amplifying their voice.”

Federated Farmer president Wayne Langford said the hub builds on Federated Farmers’ vision to unite rural advocacy groups as one team supporting farmers.

“Farmers want to see the different advocacy groups who represent them working together constructively to get the best outcomes we can for our rural communities.

“If we work as a team, with everyone playing in the right position, we can achieve a lot more for farmers than any one organisation can working alone.

“We’ve all got our own positions and roles to play in the team, but we need to be working together and communicating well or we risk knocking the ball on. This hub will bring all of those players together under one roof for the first time and we look forward to continuing to build on the concept in future years.”

The hub is located on site D70, in the Gallagher Building.