Fruitless waste gives Otago council the pip

Almost 6155 tonnes of fruit in Central Otago goes to waste each year, prompting the local council to launch a campaign to find a use for it.

The Central Otago District Council (CODC) has introduced the initiative together with local company LILO, Summerfruit New Zealand and the Bioresource Processing Alliance, and with $21,750 support from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund.

CODC economic development manager Nick Lanham said food and horticulture innovation, and consumer awareness around waste, are increasing and the time is right to look at options to reduce fruit loss.

Last year the CODC commissioned a report – Understanding Fruit Loss in Central Otago – to determine how much fruit doesn’t get used. Lanham said the report was the first of its type in New Zealand “in that it quantified how much fruit waste (fruit loss) happens on farm”.

“Most food waste projects quantify the waste at the retail and consumer end of the supply chain.”

About 13% of cherry, peach, apricot and apple crops go to waste as they’re unable to be exported, sold on the domestic market, or processed into a value-added product such as juice, dried fruit, or concentrate.

Fruit loss is fruit that does not end up being sold for human consumption and is lost on farm or in production – in the orchard and packhouse.

Local company Thrive Consulting, specialising in horticulture consultancy services, conducted the research. The report’s data came from surveys and interviews with Central Otago horticulture growers and quantified fruit loss for apples, apricots, cherries, peaches, nectarines.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation estimates that globally 33% of food produced for humans does not end up being consumed.

Lanham said if there is fruit with nutritional value that can be consumed but isn’t, there are good reasons to find a use for it.

“This project supports the resilience of our horticulture sector by supporting the development of new products and markets, and contributing to a more diversified economy. Fresh produce will always be a premium product. But it is vulnerable to weather events, market changes and supply chains.

“Having alternative options for fruit supports industry resilience. There is also an aspect of doing right by others too. If the produce has nutritional value then why waste it?”

Growers have been supportive of the project to date and it has attracted interest from around NZ.

Lanham said waste in any sector has both a real and an opportunity cost to it and horticulture is no different.

“The financial gain to orchards could be just the cost savings of not having to dispose of unused fruit or it could generate income. The level of potential income depends on commercial markets and on how far growers are prepared to move along the value chain.”

There are several potential uses for the waste fruit but Lanham said the challenge is finding the commercially viable options.

Following last year’s report, Central Otago growers, processors and community members discussed options for progressing the plan. Three work streams were agreed to: understanding the processing already taking place in the district, the health benefits and global product trends, and the region’s ability to compete and command a premium price globally.

Lanham said reports from those discussions are close to being finalised and will be publicly available early next year.

“We are helping establish a base of accessible knowledge to help growers and food entrepreneurs develop products, and are bringing people together to collaborate and realise opportunities they couldn’t achieve alone,” he said.