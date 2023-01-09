Gas plant shutdown won’t hit milk – Fonterra

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fonterra says its ability to collect and process milk has not been affected by a temporary shutdown at Todd Energy’s Kapuni liquid carbon dioxide plant.

“We’re working with all relevant parties on remediation activities,” Alan van der Nagel, Fonterra’s director of New Zealand manufacturing, said.

Fonterra said CO2 is used in its manufacturing and packaging operations.

The gas is largely used to carbonate things like soft drinks and alcoholic drinks, but it is also used in the packaging of products like meat, as it extends shelf life by combating bacteria. Other uses include stunning animals such as pigs and chickens before slaughter and keeping food fresh during transport.

The Meat Industry Association (MIA) said that, “broadly speaking, MIA members are unaffected”.

The Todd Energy Kapuni plant has been NZ’s only domestic producer of food-grade CO2 since the closure of the Marsden Point Oil Refinery in March 2022.

“Late last year we became aware of an issue within the plant that had potential safety implications, and it was necessary to shut the plant to enable the issue to be clearly defined and to complete any resulting rectification work,” Todd Energy chief executive, Mark Macfarlane, said.

While the temporary closure will be concerning for CO2 customers, safety must be prioritised, he said.

“The safe operation of the plant is our priority. Unfortunately, that means the plant is temporarily closed while we work through engineering solutions.”

Macfarlane did not say when the plant, which has been shut for more than two weeks, will be up and running again.