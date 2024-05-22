‘Going with the Grain’ report calls for major land use shifts

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment is urging New Zealand to take land use change out of the “too hard” basket, and make it a reality sooner than later.

The latest report from commissioner Simon Upton’s office says changing management practices on land while keeping the use the same will no longer suffice in the nation’s most vulnerable catchments.

Titled Going with the Grain: changing land uses to fit a changing landscape, the report lays out the environmental challenges facing NZ. It presents some pathways to try to reduce further damage that could impact further on this country’s environment, economic success and international standing as a quality food producer.

It also highlights the integral role farmer catchment groups should have in initiating the changes it foresees.

The report points to almost third of the country’s catchments needing major land use change, due to them exceeding critical contamination parameters for nitrogen, phosphate, sediment or E coli.

Large tracts of the central North Island account for the greatest contamination, caused by sediment and accounting for over half the contaminated catchment area.

Meantime E coli contamination is so rife it may not be useful to try to prioritise areas for action.

The commissioner has thrown a wealth of established research into the report, including FAO workings that place the true economic cost of NZ’s food production at $14 billion, a figure likely to increasingly impact consumers’ decision making when purchasing that food.

“The empirical record of how we use the land and what that means for environmental quality will not be able to be as easily sidelined as it once was,” it states.

Adding momentum to the need to shift land use is climate change, in some cases already necessitating those shifts. The commissioner highlights the impact of elevated sea levels as an example, where even in a conservative lift of half a metre could result in a loss of 10% of low-lying Waikato dairy farms.

Ironically, however, climate change may also aid the necessary shifts in land use.

Forecasts for NZ are relatively positive in economic terms for climate change, with improvements in primary sector productivity of 1-10% estimated.

Meantime, elevated temperatures open up options for the new land uses required.

Research completed by next year should help provide insights to land use opportunities under climate change and the economic impacts of those shifts.

With considerable sympathy for farmers’ situation, the commissioner acknowledges the more complex, fragmented policy landscape they have to navigate, one where regulations on emissions, water quality and biodiversity do not fit together, and sometimes pull in different directions.

This is also complicated by environmental impacts proving hard to measure and act on, irrespective of farm boundaries, making attributing their cause difficult.

After several years of proven success, catchment groups will welcome the commissioner’s recommendation that they be included more in dealing with the problems.

The integrated, catchment-specific approach recommended here echoes that long pushed for by farmer advocacy groups. This would, however, be subject to them having access to more inexpensive, high quality environmental information, and being underwritten by central government.

AgResearch senior scientist Warren King said these groups would need to retain their current local focus but would have to sit between national and regional regulations and landowners’ property rights.

“To be effective they would need to represent the interests of all stakeholders in the catchment, be appropriately resourced over the long term, supported by rural professionals, and supported by scientist who act as ‘knowledge brokers’ to connect data and expertise as required.”

He noted each catchment would have to determine what it had to look like.

“But it does make it clear the imperative is to do something properly joined up, and to do it now.”

The commissioner also recommends developing alternative financial tools to enable land use transition. He suggests an integrated grant and loan system targeting the most environmentally challenged catchments, funding those catchment groups.

Where new land uses are trialled, demonstration grants for first movers and underwritten loans could be tools. He notes these were heavily used in the transition after the removal of farm subsidies in the 1980s.

Another option is an intensity-adjusted land tax, or a tax based on a percentage of the land’s value, adjusted for the degree of environmental impact being imposed by its use.

This would result in concerted, built environments paying a full tax, while farms that support some biodiversity would be partially taxed, and land in a natural state would receive a subsidy.