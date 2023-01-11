Hottest year on record for NZ

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Last year was New Zealand’s hottest on record, data from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research shows.

It surpassed the previous year, 2021, by 0.20degC and the average 2022 temperature of 13.76degC was 1.15degC above the 1981-2010 average.

Data from NIWA’s seven-station series also shows that no months in 2022 were below average (more than 0.50degC below than the monthly average), and 10 out of 12 months were above average (+0.51degC to +1.20degC above the monthly average) or well above average (>1.20degC above the monthly average).

The most unusually warm month was November at +1.6degC above average and the most unusually cool month was October, which – despite featuring a significant cold spell with near sea-level snow at the beginning of the month – was still +0.2degC compared to the long-term October average.

It was also the eighth most unusually wet year on record. The nationwide area-averaged rainfall anomaly during 2022 was 110%.

There were a number of climate drivers that contributed to the unusual warmth and wetness, led by La Niña, which is marked by cooler-than-average ocean temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

La Niña influences atmospheric circulation patterns in the Pacific Ocean and has flow-on effects to climate across the globe. Both 2022 and 2021 were La Niña years and are ranked the first and second warmest years on record for New Zealand.

The Southern Annular Mode (SAM), a proxy for measuring the strength and position of the belt of westerly winds that encircle the Southern Ocean and bring storms to NZ, was positive 76.2% of the time in 2022, the highest annual percentage since at least 1979.

A positive SAM is associated with higher-than-normal pressures over the NZ region.

The SAM has exhibited a trend towards the positive phase over the past 40 years, which is consistent with climate change.

During 2022, coastal sea surface temperatures were above or well above average every month, with December, November and January ranking as the top three most unusually warm months.

This culminated in a marine heatwave event, or unusually warm ocean temperatures over thousands of kilometres, that lasted much of the year.

Marine heatwave conditions were most persistent in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Tasman, West Coast and Southland.