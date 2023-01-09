HVN to supply Danish dairy giant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Happy Valley Nutrition has entered into an agreement to supply Arla Foods with between a quarter and half of its annual production of milk powder.

The announcement on the Australian Stock Exchange in late December said the four-year contract with the Danish company is conditional on the completion of Happy Valley’s factory and it reaching quality assurance requirements.

The factory is currently being built at its site at Ōtorohanga.

The contract is for the production of MPC85, a high-protein milk powder that will be the main product produced at the factory.

Happy Valley Nutrition Limited chair Kevin Bush said: “Securing this offtake term sheet validates our protein strategy and the quality of MPC85 that our plant will offer customers. We are continuing negotiations with other leading dairy parties to secure 100% of our production volumes.”