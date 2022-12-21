HWEN changes offer some new year cheer for pastoral sector

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Two of the most contentious aspects of government’s initial He Waka Eke Noa (HWEN) proposals have been moderated in its final recommendations, while the split gas pricing approach is now nailed down for the industry.

Under the Climate Change Response Act, the government is required to make its Section 215 report on farm emissions pricing and its recommendations publicly available before year’s end.

The report recommends a wider use of on farm sequestration than the government originally indicated. It also seeks to ensure the split gases of methane and nitrous oxide be set at the lowest possible prices to achieve reduction outcomes.

These would be held for a five-year fixed term before being reviewed.

The government is also undertaking it will take greater account of broader social, economic, and cultural impacts when setting gas prices.

HWEN chair Sarah Paterson welcomed the main changes in the government’s stance on sequestration and price setting.

“Yes, there is still work to do, but this is an important milestone that moves us in the right direction to a much more viable scheme that reduces emissions and maintains viable farming systems,” she said.

She acknowledged the favourable changes had come after a period of intense industry debate on the government’s original stance and reflected the sometimes “uncomfortable but healthy” debate that had raged.

The government’s original proposal in response to the HWEN industry recommendations had been to curtail allowable on-farm sequestration down to only two types out of the original seven vegetation types proposed, on grounds measurement was too problematic.

The final approach will lay out how HWEN sequestration, the ETS scheme and voluntary/commercial market carbon schemes will align, so farmers can understand how their sequestration will be recognised.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said government was urgently working with the sector to develop a process to recognise farm sequestration, a top priority for farmers.

“Sequestration needs to be recognised in a way that is fair, cost-effective and scientifically robust,” he said.

Taking the lowest possible pricing of gases will still raise funds capable of being committed to mitigation and sequestration funding for the sector, while minimising the impact upon farmers’ bottom lines.

The report recognises the need to enable targeted levy relief if the lower prices prices still result in severe financial impact, with no applicable technologies or practices available to reduce emissions or sequestration is restricted.

But the government’s position on HWEN still contains aspects Paterson said industry needed to focus on.

These included ensuring the oversight board that sets pricing based on broader economic aspects gets as much weight as the Climate Change Commission in offering advice on pricing.

“We also want to work on ensuring we have a farm-level system up and running by 2025. There is no support there for an interim processor-based levy being put in place.”

The use of the GWP* measurement system to account for methane’s warming effect over time was not in the pricing system’s mandate.

However, it has also been referenced by government, acknowledging its science be considered in the upcoming review of emissions reduction targets made by the Climate Change Commission.

The GWP* warming measurement is proving to be an emerging area of science that focuses on the interplay between methane’s half-life in the atmosphere, and contribution to continued increases in global temperatures.

Beef + Lamb NZ chief executive Sam McIvor said the sheep and beef sector particularly welcomed the moves on pricing at a lower level, given this sector was most adversely affected under the levy payments.

“Our real concern had been government would only take the advice from the Climate Change Commission (CCC). They have now talked about the industry having greater input on economic and social impacts. We would still be concerned about the primacy the CCC has been given however.”

Allowing broader sequestration opportunities on farm was also critical.

“If come 2025 all farmers are to be paying into HWEN, then they should be able to have all their sequestration also recognised. But the detail on this does still need to be nailed down.”

He said industry also welcomed the recognition of GWP* as an emerging metric for methane measurement, and efforts to include its use in future assessments.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said with or without government proposals, the world was changing and NZ needed to be at the front of the queue to stay competitive in a market increasingly demanding sustainably produced products.

She cited Tesco’s announcement that it wants all products to reach net zero carbon across the supply chain by 2050, and Fonterra’s warning to farmers about the risk of losing customers if sustainability expectations were not met.

Final decisions on agricultural emissions pricing will be made by Cabinet in early 2023, with the aim to introduce the legislation by the middle of the year.