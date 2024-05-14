Illustrious the bull lives up to his name

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An elite Holstein Friesian bull that has sired 17,313 daughters and more than 90,000 granddaughters across New Zealand has been inducted into the LIC Hall of Fame.

It is an honour reserved for animals that have delivered a significant contribution to the dairy industry.

LIC livestock selection manager Simon Worth said the bull, Farside M Illustrious S3F, well and truly lived up to his name.

“Illustrious’s career as an artificial breeding bull has been full of achievements that have extended far beyond his retirement. His ability to help farmers breed outstanding cows that are efficient milk producers with quality udders makes him a standout.”

Illustrious spent three seasons in LIC’s Premier Sires bull team, from 2011-2014.

He also sired 33 sons that have been used for artificial breeding, with nine of these bulls following in their father’s footsteps by joining a Premier Sires team.

Worth said Illustrious was predicted to be a star performer as a young bull.

“Based on his DNA and ancestry, Illustrious ranked No 1 for genetic merit compared to his Holstein Friesian peers.

“Fast-forward to today, that prediction was spot-on, as Illustrious is recognised as the highest production bull used in the artificial breeding industry that year [2011].”

Worth credits the bull’s impressive parentage.

“Take a super cow family, combine it with another Hall of Fame legend in the form of Fairmont Mint-Edition, and you can see how a special recipe was created.

“It’s great to see that his daughters and sons have continued his legacy for him many years beyond his retirement, and it’s for this reason he is being recognised as the 60th animal to enter the Hall of Fame.”

The induction took place at the Livestock Improvement Corporation’s annual Breeders’ Day event, where the country’s top bull breeders convened to celebrate their contributions to the dairy industry.

Illustrious’s breeders, Graeme and Jacki Barr from Tokoroa, said they are surprised by the bull’s induction but are equally delighted

It is the first time they have had a bull inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“We knew he was a good bull. He did well in the LIC breeding programmes and in both the national and international market,” Graeme said.

“Illustrious is from one of my best cow families, his mum, known as No 8 cow, had fantastic longevity, a superb udder, and always produced well.”

This cow family is known for good temperament and for being easy to interact with, so it was no surprise to Graeme that Illustrious was too.

“I remember the Breeders’ Day we attended when Illustrious was in a Premier Sires team. One of the LIC team told me he had a great personality and was the easiest bull to work with.”