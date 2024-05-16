It’s all about the value chain, DINZ conference told

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It has been a big year that has built a solid foundation for the deer industry to tackle the challenges and maximise the opportunities ahead, with industry relationships becoming more important than ever.

That was the message to farmers and exporters at the annual deer industry conference in Napier.

In her opening address to the conference, Deer Industry New Zealand (DINZ) executive chair Mandy Bell highlighted progress on strategy and governance that has started a process of transition in terms of team and structure to equip DINZ to better deliver strategic outcomes.

“We’ve done a lot over the last year to set ourselves up for future success.

“Our work has built a solid foundation from which we can tackle the challenges ahead.

“A key part of this platform is strong alignment at board level, with two key achievements being our strategy development looking five years out, that connects farm to markets, and our governance review to identify how we can improve further.”

Bell made no apology for her continual emphasis on the need to more actively engage with value chains and other externalities as the industry navigates regulatory and market changes.

“We prefer the term ‘value chains’ as we take ownership of value optimisation at many levels.

“More than ever we need not only to focus on day-to-day operational excellence, but we need to lift our sights and our vision for a better view of the road ahead.

“This is critical to being able to respond strategically to changes in science and research, as well as markets and regulation.

“There are significant opportunities for our industry arising from these changes and our goal to maximise these opportunities.

“By looking out, anticipating what customers and their market regimes will demand in the years ahead, we can move nimbly to make the changes necessary on farm and in our value chains.”

Achievements will require collaboration to take in the whole picture.

“Our partnerships and industry relationships will become more important than ever.”

Bell said there are exciting times ahead as the industry adopts value chains across venison and velvet and sets out to innovate and change to continue to play a leading role in the NZ primary sector.

“We have a legacy of entrepreneurship and finding solutions; we are a young industry with significant investments.

“We have leant into the changes; focused on executing strategy, strengthened relationships with partners and are rebuilding teams.

“Our industry has a strong foundation.

“We can back our ability to achieve the quality and sustainability required of our farm management systems and we know our products are high-functioning and in demand.

“If we wish there to be change, we need to work to create it – together.”

Announcing that an appointment has been made for a new chief executive to start on June 4, Bell said she was “unable to introduce the person at this time due to some external processes that need to be completed”.

Keynote speaker Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Jen Corkran looked at the global situation for deer products.

Pointing to the “uncontrollables” for farmers – China, monetary policy, geopolitics, the weather and the “super election” – she said the consumer is key.

“We need to gain value from what we already do and balance income streams.”

She pointed to the balancing of venison and velvet from 80:20 to 50:50 today and said diversification of farm systems will be important to manage the risks.

Corkran cautioned that 2024-2025 will be shaped by volatility, with farmers needing to focus on what they can control and understanding what is going on around them.

Linking science to environmental actions; genetics for profit; and new forages were topics covered in workshop sessions.

The conference concluded with a field day hosted by the Hawke’s Bay branch of the NZ Deer Farmers Association (NZDFA) at the Gaddums family’s iconic Rangimoe Station in Kereru.

Visitors heard about the station’s farming legacy from Ben Gaddum, before his son Ru and Kate Gaddum, the fifth generation of the family at Rangimoe, led the convoy around the impressive deer unit.

Next year will be the NZDFA’s 50th anniversary conference with planning underway for it to be held in Queenstown.