Lamb sales stand up to global gloom

Reading Time: 4 minutes

An abundance of grass was the feeder for the better-than-expected prices at several South Canterbury on-farm lamb and ewe sales, boosting confidence in the sheep sector.

Lambs presented in top condition contributed to the competitive bidding by a strong buyer gallery that recorded more than 50 registered buyers.

“You wouldn’t get much better than these lambs we put up today, they are a real credit to the vendors given the challenging season,” South Canterbury PGG Wrightson livestock manager Joe Higgins said.

The on-farm run offered 12,500 lambs across four sales around Albury and Fairlie in South Canterbury.

“Everything went above pre-sale expectations and I have to say we were buoyed by the buyer registrations – buyers competed well and pushed prices.”

On a cents-per-kilogram basis, values were well above paddock sales and local saleyards, Higgins said.

“We saw a lot of big lines offered, several in excess of 300 and buyers like that.

“There was a good range across 20-32kg stores that, dependent on weights, made $3.40-$4/kg, and they are not doing that in the yards. People like buying off farm.”

Feed was a big factor in the confidence with most of the lambs going to Mid, central and South Canterbury where grass is currently abundant.

Higgins said despite the falling schedule, there will always be a home for the lambs.

“Despite the current schedule the expectation is not dented long term and carrying finishing lambs into winter is what cropping farmers have got to do, it’s part of their farm systems.

“At the end of the day it is good to see the breeders getting rewarded.”

Selling at his 10th annual on-farm sale, David Timperley of Opawa Downs was “quietly chuffed” with the result.

“You have got to be happy with that,” he said.

Up the road the Irving family of Albury was all smiles.

Selling for the fifth year on farm, 21-year-old stock manager Richard Irving said the family was very happy with the sale.

Irving farms with his parents David and Anna, who are “part of a bunch of Irvings who have been in the district for many years”, and his siblings, co-stock manager Sally and brother Henry.

“It’s all of us involved and we are very happy with how the sale went, much better than we expected and especially amidst the challenging times.”

The family farms 930ha of rolling hill country running 4000 Coopdale breeding ewes and cropping 400ha in mainly cereal crops.

“I enjoy the sheep. Wool can’t get much worse than it is now, but they are looking promising into the future. What you put in you get out and this sale reflects that,” Irving said.

“The on-farm sale seems the way to go these days it gets the people out and they can see exactly what they are buying straight of the farm.”

Across the sales the top price of the day was $160 for black face forward stores at Opawa Downs with mediums selling from $126-$141 and lighter lambs $106-$113 with just a handful of later lambing and triplet lambs selling under the $100 mark. Motu-nui Romney 2th ewes sold for $190.

All lambs sold from the Irving property carried Farm Assurance Plan (FAP) status available to buyers with the tops of the Coopdale-Sufftex selling up to $158, second cut ranging from $126-$141 and lighter wether lambs $105-$138, while ewe lambs made $127. Coopworth 2th ewes sold for $198.

Meanwhile it wasn’t such a rosy result further south, where prices were back $18 a head compared to last year at the on-farm sale of 2600 lambs on behalf of the Nicolson Partnership at Hampden, North Otago.

PGG Wrightson agent Gerard Shea said prices achieved were consistent with other on-farm sales in Otago and reflected the lower schedule.

The Mackenzie Grampians sale reflected the fine wool types down in price compared to the crossbreds with prices more around the $3/kg mark.

Despite the hype of on-farm sales, there is an air of caution in the markets.

AgriHQ senior analyst Mel Croad said the schedule drop of 50 cents over the Christmas-New Year holiday period now has current schedule pricing with the major companies in the high $6 to $7. With the markets still awakening overseas and Easter chilled production set to get underway, nothing is pointing to a change anytime soon.

“We need to see lamb supplies in China absorbed and with many restaurants still closed, I expect we will have to wait until February to see how things stack and if there is any improvement in the wings,” Croad said.

Meanwhile round two of this season’s ewe fairs in the north saw prices at Stortford Lodge constantly exceeding expectations with most of the buying power coming from within the Hawke’s Bay with a few pens going to Manawatū and Waikato.

AgriHQ analyst Reece Brick said considering the market for lamb and mutton is in much the same state as before Christmas, it seems the lift was all feed related.

“Plenty of grass has been grown over the past few weeks and the odds of everyone getting dry this summer look close to zero.

“But prices also reflected the relatively moderate size of the yarding plus the good level of quality throughout with about a third of the tallies from capital stock consignments.”

A lone pen of Wiltshire two-tooths took out the top price of the day at $240, followed by two pens of Romneys at $220-$232, otherwise there was a fairly tight spread of prices on the two-tooths, mainly falling between $186-$215.

The top end of the aged ewes sold from $177-$180, with overall prices averaging just $38 less than a year ago.