Lightning kills sheep sheltering under tree

WARNING: Contains content which may upset sensitive audiences.

Twelve sheep were killed and tree bark scattered up to 10m when lightning struck a tree on a Central Otago farm earlier this month.

Naseby farmer Phil Smith said the five ewes and seven lambs were sheltering from the storm under the tree when it was struck by lightning on the afternoon of January 6.

“It must have been a hell of whack,” Smith said.

Five ewes and 12 lambs that were killed by lightning on a Central Otago farm earlier this month. Photo: Supplied

The strike ripped the bark from the tree and scattered it.

This is the first time Smith has had lost stock in this manner, but a neighbour told him lightning had killed stock on their farm in the past.

Smith said it has been a busy season for thunder and lightning in Central Otago, but he has not heard of it killing livestock.