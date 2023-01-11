North’s dousing plays havoc with cropping

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Northern dairy farmers are battling with the adverse effects of continual rainfall and the full impact of higher input costs, but morale remains good because of the high milk price, AgFirst Northland director Tafi Manjala says.

Major concerns include delays in cropping programmes because of sodden soils and the expectation of lower maize yields, also threatened by fall armyworm and other pests and diseases.

Citing the NIWA announcement that 2022 was New Zealand’s hottest year on record, Manjala warned of a high facial eczema risk that calls for preventative zinc treatments.

Heavy, repeated rainfall benefits other crops, like turnips and chicory, and a lot of silage and baleage is being made throughout Northland, he said.

Concerning the milk price, some uncertainty is creeping in but there is no fear that it could reduce sharply.

Morale among dairy farmers is good, despite the adverse weather, and news of reductions in fertiliser prices would be very welcome, he said.

Northland dairy farmer Stuart Abercrombie said half of his planned maize cropping isn’t sown and that may cause a feed shortage in the winter.

“Spring didn’t fire and we fell 10% behind last year’s milk production, partially caught up since.

“The second maize planting of 10ha at end-December hasn’t worked and it has been a challenge to get excess pasture harvested.

“Everyone is looking for more sun to brighten up everything.”

Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers president Darryl Jensen said all farms on the lower-lying western districts were hit hard before Christmas with heavy rainfall that waterlogged soils and made maize planting extremely late.

“We would normally have got maize in the ground on October 1. This year it was December 1.

“On some of the land around Pāpāmoa, it has only gone in the ground in the past couple of weeks.”

Jensen said milk production to date is 25% back on where it should be after taking the hit over spring, and he has been on once-a-day milking from the season’s beginning.

“Farmers on the hill country areas are having a royal season, including areas like Galatea. But coastal and low-lying farms around the Rangitāiki Plains are finding it tough.

“We did manage to get some silage in over Christmas.

“For contractors the silver lining has been the wetter weather, which has meant they can cope better, given they are so short on staff it would have been almost impossible to keep up otherwise.”

The western Bay of Plenty had experienced its total annual rainfall by later October last year, and parts of the region touched 2000mm of rain, well ahead of the long-term annual average of 1250mm.

On the Hauraki Plains, Stu and Lorraine King have welcomed the consistent rainfall through early summer, which is doing much to turn around their farm’s production levels.

“We have been back 5%, but we feel pretty confident we can get that back now,” Lorraine said.

Typically maize should be at fence height by Christmas, and while the Kings’ achieved that, many around the Waikato didn’t after being flooded out and requiring replanting.

“But this time last year we were looking down the barrel of another drought. It’s quite the opposite this year. However, it is still Waikato, and summer will come.”

She said with yields of 25-28t dry matter a hectare relatively assured from the maize, they are hoping to meet their farms’ usual target of achieving 300-plus days in milk.

As with most farmers, staffing has proved the bigger headache this festive season, making it far harder for farm owners to get any time off as they ensure their staff have a break.

Pasture growth rates in Taranaki reached the peak 80kg DM/ha/day in late November, early December but that was about a month behind normal, based on the four-year average rate of growth.

November was wetter than normal, in some districts twice the historical average for that month, but December rainfall was below normal – though it is hard to say what is normal, when December 2021 recorded 250-350mm.

The chair of Dairy Trust Taranaki, Duncan Johnstone, said spring was the worst in his time of farming at Waverley and that pasture growth rates and crop contracting activities were at least a month late.

November was wet and cold and milk production fell behind. It is currently 9% down on the previous season.

Crop establishment for maize, turnips and fodder beet was delayed but January’s weather has been good, with regular rain and heat, and the maize is now looking good.

The prospects for recovering lost milk production lie in the weather conditions over the next three months, Johnstone said.

Fonterra said in late November that its milk intake in October was down 3.4% compared with October 2021 and that 12-month milk production was down 4.3%.

However, the milk deficit is a North Island story, where it is down 5.8% for the season to the end of October, compared with plus 0.7% in the South Island.

Fonterra will not publish its Global Dairy Update again until January 31, when it will report on November and December milk production.