PGW backs IHC calf scheme for 3 more years

PGG Wrightson has renewed its sponsorship of the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme for another three years.

Launched in 1982, the scheme has grown to be one of New Zealand’s most successful charitable programmes.

Through the years, it has raised more than $41 million for IHC, funds that have had a transformative impact on the lives of those it serves.

Peter Newbold, general manager of PGG Wrightson livestock, said he’s proud of the long association with the cause.

“From its origins, the scheme has always been about rural people doing their practical best to support a community need,” he said.

Under the scheme farmers pledge livestock, with the sale proceeds being donated to the IHC.

Many farmers now opt to contribute virtual livestock, making their donations as one-time gifts or monthly commitments.

The funds find their way to numerous avenues of support:

• Families and children: The funds directly aid families and children living with intellectual disabilities, offering them much-needed resources and services tailored to their unique needs.

• Volunteer support: The programme supports a network of 1000 volunteers across NZ who play a pivotal role in advocating for and assisting those with intellectual disabilities and their families.

• Local volunteer associations: The funding helps sustain local volunteer associations, empowering them to provide advocacy, support and connection in communities throughout New Zealand.

• Information hub: IHC maintains NZ’s most comprehensive library on information related to intellectual disability, enabling education and empowerment for families and professionals.

• Advocacy and self-advocacy: The contributions enable advocacy efforts that amplify the voices and rights of individuals with intellectual disabilities, fostering self-advocacy in the community.

Click here more information on how to donate an animal.