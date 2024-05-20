Rich haul from MPI’s Future fund: report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund is estimated to produce $1.1 billion in benefits over the next 10 years, rising to $4.3bn after 30 years, according to an independent survey.

Research by Sense Partners acknowledges some uncertainty quantifying benefits for the fund established by the government in 2018, for which it makes allowances in reaching its conclusions.

Administered by the Ministry for Primary Industries, the SFF Futures fund has since 2019 committed $270 million to 260 projects to solve issues and encourage innovation in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

These projects attract private sector co-funding, meaning that by 2031 when current projects are completed, more than $600m will have been invested.

An MPI spokesperson said the fund is still operative.

The report says the average project length is five years and to date about 10% of projects have been completed.

“The impacts of that investment will not be apparent for some years after the SFF Futures project is complete,” the report states.

“Thus, this assessment is of expected (future or potential) effects, not an evaluation of benefits achieved.”

Projects funded range from small grants of less than $2m to multimillion-dollar, multi-year partnership programmes.

Applications for more than $1m are reviewed by an independent advisory panel.

The dairy sector is estimated to gain 35% of benefits gained from the funded projects, followed by sheep and beef at 21% and horticulture, 16%.

“Dairy farming’s share of benefits is a little higher than the dairy sector’s share of primary production, partly reflecting the targeting of investments towards important environmental improvements, such as improving the efficiency of fertiliser use and reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” the authors note.

“Sheep and beef farming benefits are also expected to exceed the sector’s share of primary production, partly because of substantial investments being made in finding solutions to poor profitability of wool production.”

Increasing productivity was the goal that attracted the most investment, accounting for 39% of the benefits followed by reducing greenhouse gas emissions at 19%.

Some examples of projects that have received funding include a Balance Agri-Nutrients trial to develop 12 farm nutrient technologies to help farmers meet national environmental targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, agricultural chemical use and nutrient loss to waterways.

Another aims to bring the horticulture, wine, and arable sectors together to find ways to meet consumer demands for food produced through more sustainable pest management practices.

It wants to shift the focus away from traditional crop protection to integrate biological and ecological processes into food production.

Other projects include the feasibility of growing peanuts in NZ, developing biodegradable and disposable wool nappies and off-paddock wintering facilities for southern dairy farms.

