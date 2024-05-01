Rural Support Trust takes on wellbeing programme

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Rural Change programme founded by the Will to Live charity is set to begin a new chapter within the Rural Support Trust.

For five years the wellbeing programme, which provides free private mental health professional sessions to the rural industry, has helped farmers and the wider rural community jump the public mental health queue.

Donations have helped it fund more than 529 sessions.

“When we started Will to Live in 2019, we had the original mission to change the stigma surrounding mental health in the rural sector,” founder Elle Perriam said.

“It grew into a charitable trust from so many donations we received and we passed those on to those in need in the form of funded counselling.”

More than 470 people have applied for funding since Will to Live Charitable Trust launched Rural Change with a further 98 people completing the Anxiety Unloaded programme.

Rural Support Trust (RST) chair Neil Bateup said Rural Change opened up conversations about mental health among a whole new group of farmers and growers, which will have a lasting effect on the health and wellbeing of farming families and their communities.

“RST has been proud to work alongside Elle and her team and is immensely grateful that they are continuing to support our rural communities by passing over the wealth of knowledge and resources they have built up over the last few years, which will help Rural Support to continue supporting our farmers and growers,” Bateup said.

Rural Support Wairarapa area co-ordinator Sarah Donaldson said given the difficulty accessing counselling providers for more isolated communities, it has been exceptionally helpful to not only have funded sessions to break down that barrier, but a range of rural-friendly providers that could be easily accessed.

Working part time as the facilitator for Rural Change alongside one administrator, Perriam said it has been one of the greatest endeavours to connect people to mental health support but it’s time for her to sign off to shift course personally for her career after dedicating five years to this mission.

“It was a very hard decision to make. However, I now need the extra energy and time to focus on my studies and future career endeavours.

“I feel the industry is in wonderful hands with RST, Farmstrong and other incredible services.”

Funded sessions to the 60 people currently on the programme are open for them to use until May 15, 2024 and health professional invoices in by June 1 will be paid by June 30, 2024.

From July onwards the nationwide network of resources and funds remaining within the Will to Live Charitable Trust will be transferred to the RST national body to continue supporting farmers and growers.

“To every farmer who has participated in the Rural Change Wellbeing Programme, I congratulate you and thank you for taking up the opportunity to do the hard mahi to enhance your own growth, health and happiness.

“Consequently, it will have a positive flow-on effect in both your lives and the ones around you,” Perriam said.

