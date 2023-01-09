Source of tomato disease outbreak a mystery

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The source of a plant disease that forced the destruction of a commercial tomato crop in the Tasman district may never be known, the Ministry for Primary Industries says.

Plants in three glasshouses near Nelson were destroyed before Christmas, after testing identified potato spindle tuber viroid (PTSVd).

Biosecurity New Zealand director of readiness and response John Walsh said the disease source has yet to be established and “there is a possibility that we may never be able to definitively identify how the viroid entered the glasshouses”.

Testing was carried out on imported tomato seed samples used to grow the infected tomatoes. All tested negative.

“We are currently focusing our investigations on sampling host material from the external environment close to the infected glasshouses, and further samples will be taken this week,” Walsh said.

The infected plants were destroyed and the glasshouses cleaned and disinfected. The glasshouses are now being replanted with new, uninfected tomato plants.

The virus had not been detected elsewhere in the country but MPI is working with the sector to monitor for any further signs of it.

Walsh said PSTVd is not a food safety issue and infected produce is safe to eat.

“On plants and produce, symptoms of infection can vary, and some infected plants may show no signs of disease but have a lower-than-normal yield.

“In more severe strains, visible signs in heavily affected plants include stunted spindly plants, fruit not ripening, spots or streaks of dead tissue on fruit, and yellow, purple or grey leaves which can roll or die.”

Walsh said in potatoes specifically, symptoms get worse with each generation and the potatoes are spindly with pointed ends and growth cracks.

PSTVd has been detected in many parts of the world, including Europe, Central and South America, and Africa.

It was first detected in New Zealand in glasshouse tomatoes in 2000. It was also found in capsicum samples collected from a commercial glasshouse at Auckland in 2005.

The disease was found in Cape gooseberry and tobacco plants in Christchurch and Auckland respectively in 2009. Infected plants and seeds from the supplier were destroyed for both species.

PSTVd has never been detected in potato crops, and there are no records of the disease in outdoor tomato or capsicum crops in New Zealand, Walsh said.